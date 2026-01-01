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Minkie Spiro
Minkie Spiro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minkie Spiro
Minkie Spiro
Minkie Spiro
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.9
Better Call Saul
(2015)
8.6
Downton Abbey
(2010)
8.3
Doc Martin
(2004)
Filmography
7.4
Toxic Town
Drama,
2025, Great Britain
All Her Fault
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2025, USA
7.3
3 Body Problem
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
6.1
Pieces of Her
Drama, Thriller,
2022, USA
7.2
The Plot Against America
Drama, History,
2020, USA
7.6
Fosse/Verdon
Drama, Music,
2019, USA
7.9
Dead to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
7.3
The Village
Drama
2019, USA
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