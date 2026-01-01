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Minkie Spiro
Minkie Spiro Minkie Spiro
Kinoafisha Persons Minkie Spiro

Minkie Spiro

Minkie Spiro

Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul (2015)
Downton Abbey 8.6
Downton Abbey (2010)
Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin (2004)

Filmography

Toxic Town 7.4
Toxic Town
Drama, 2025, Great Britain
All Her Fault
All Her Fault
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2025, USA
3 Body Problem 7.3
3 Body Problem
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Pieces of Her 6.1
Pieces of Her
Drama, Thriller, 2022, USA
The Plot Against America 7.2
The Plot Against America
Drama, History, 2020, USA
Fosse/Verdon 7.6
Fosse/Verdon
Drama, Music, 2019, USA
Dead to Me 7.9
Dead to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
The Village 7.3
The Village
Drama 2019, USA
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