On the east coast of New Zealand, the Whangara people believe their presence there dates back a thousand years or more to a single ancestor, Paikea, who escaped death when his canoe capsized by riding to shore on the back of a whale. From then on, Whangara chiefs, always the first-born, always male, have been considered Paikea's direct descendants. Pai, an 11-year-old girl in a patriarchal New Zealand tribe, believes she is destined to be the new chief. But her grandfather Koro is bound by tradition to pick a male leader. Pai loves Koro more than anyone in the world, but she must fight him and a thousand years of tradition to fulfill her destiny.
Whale Rider, Jinete de ballenas, Legenda o jahaču kitova, A bálnalovas, A Domadora de Baleias, Balinanın Sırtında, Banginių vadeliotoja, Encantadora de Baleias, Jahačica kitova, Jeździec wielorybów, La légende des baleines, La leyenda de las ballenas, La ragazza delle balene, Legenda o jezdecu kitov, Người Cưỡi Cá Voi, Paï : L'Élue d'un peuple nouveau, Pán velryb, Pán veľrýb, Te kaieke tohora, To simadi tis falainas, Valasratsastaja, Το σημάδι της φάλαινας, Верхи на киті, Момичето, което яздеше китове, Оседлавший кита, クジラの島の少女, 鯨騎士, 鲸骑士, Paï
Film rating
7.5
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[first lines]
PaikeaIn the old days, the land felt a great emptiness. It was waiting. Waiting to be filled up. Waiting for someone to love it. Waiting for a leader.
[child birth scene]
PaikeaAnd he came on the back of a whale. A man to lead a new people. Our ancestor, Paikea. But now we were waiting for the firstborn of the new generation, for the descendant of the whale rider. For the boy who would be chief.
PaikeaThere was no gladness when I was born. My twin brother died, and took our mother with him.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.