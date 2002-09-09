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Poster of Whale Rider
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Whale Rider
7.5

Whale Rider

, 2002
Whale Rider
Germany, New Zealand / Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Whale Rider
7.5

Synopsis

On the east coast of New Zealand, the Whangara people believe their presence there dates back a thousand years or more to a single ancestor, Paikea, who escaped death when his canoe capsized by riding to shore on the back of a whale. From then on, Whangara chiefs, always the first-born, always male, have been considered Paikea's direct descendants. Pai, an 11-year-old girl in a patriarchal New Zealand tribe, believes she is destined to be the new chief. But her grandfather Koro is bound by tradition to pick a male leader. Pai loves Koro more than anyone in the world, but she must fight him and a thousand years of tradition to fulfill her destiny.

Cast

Keisha Castle-Hughes
Keisha Castle-Hughes
Paikea
Rawiri Paratene
Koro
Vicky Haughton
Nanny Flowers
Cliff Curtis
Cliff Curtis
Porourangi
Rachel House
Rachel House
Shilo
Grant Roa
Uncle Rawiri
Mana Taumaunu
Hemi
Taungaroa Emile
Willie
Tammy Davis
Dog
Mabel Wharekawa
Maka
Director Niki Caro
Writer Niki Caro, Witi Ihimaera
Composer Lisa Gerrard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 11 July 2003
World premiere 9 September 2002
Release date
8 May 2003 Australia PG
19 February 2004 Czechia U
24 October 2003 Finland K-12
24 August 2003 France U
14 August 2003 Germany 6
20 February 2003 Great Britain PG
21 November 2003 Italy
30 January 2003 New Zealand
8 October 2004 South Korea All
11 June 2004 Spain APTA
6 June 2003 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Budget $3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $41,062,976
Production South Pacific Pictures, ApolloMedia Distribution, Pandora Filmproduktion
Also known as
Whale Rider, Jinete de ballenas, Legenda o jahaču kitova, A bálnalovas, A Domadora de Baleias, Balinanın Sırtında, Banginių vadeliotoja, Encantadora de Baleias, Jahačica kitova, Jeździec wielorybów, La légende des baleines, La leyenda de las ballenas, La ragazza delle balene, Legenda o jezdecu kitov, Người Cưỡi Cá Voi, Paï : L'Élue d'un peuple nouveau, Pán velryb, Pán veľrýb, Te kaieke tohora, To simadi tis falainas, Valasratsastaja, Το σημάδι της φάλαινας, Верхи на киті, Момичето, което яздеше китове, Оседлавший кита, クジラの島の少女, 鯨騎士, 鲸骑士, Paï

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Paikea In the old days, the land felt a great emptiness. It was waiting. Waiting to be filled up. Waiting for someone to love it. Waiting for a leader.
[child birth scene]
Paikea And he came on the back of a whale. A man to lead a new people. Our ancestor, Paikea. But now we were waiting for the firstborn of the new generation, for the descendant of the whale rider. For the boy who would be chief.
Paikea There was no gladness when I was born. My twin brother died, and took our mother with him.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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