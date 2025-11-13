Menu
Rating of the best films produced in USA

The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
1 The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller 1994, USA
The Green Mile 8.9
2 The Green Mile
Drama 1999, USA
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
3 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
The Dark Knight 8.8
4 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
The Godfather 8.8
5 The Godfather
Drama, Thriller 1972, USA
The Wild Robot 8.8
6 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Inception 8.8
7 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Dune: Part Two 8.7
8 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
9 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Forrest Gump 8.7
10 Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
11 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
The Lion King 8.7
12 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
13 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
F1 8.7
14 F1
Sport 2025, USA
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
15 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy 2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
How to Train Your Dragon 8.7
16 How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
Irklais per Atlanta 8.7
17 Irklais per Atlanta
Documentary 2024, Latvia / Lithuania / Spain / USA
The Matrix 8.7
18 The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, Australia / USA
Oppenheimer 8.7
19 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Pulp Fiction 8.6
20 Pulp Fiction
Drama 1994, USA
Fight Club 8.6
21 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
22 Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
23 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Batman Begins 8.6
24 Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2005, USA
The Silence of the Lambs 8.6
25 The Silence of the Lambs
Thriller, Crime 1991, USA
Schindler's List 8.6
26 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Gladiator 8.6
27 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
The Godfather: Part II 8.6
28 The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama 1974, USA
Back to the Future 8.6
29 Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 1985, USA
Las guerreras k-pop 8.6
30 Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
31 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Avengers: Infinity War 8.5
32 Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Coco 8.5
33 Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.5
34 Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama 2009, USA
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
35 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
WALL·E 8.5
36 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
Braveheart 8.5
37 Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama 1995, USA
Avengers: Endgame 8.5
38 Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
39 Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
Interstellar 8.5
40 Interstellar
Sci-Fi 2014, USA / Great Britain
Ford v Ferrari 8.5
41 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
The Great Dictator 8.4
42 The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy 1940, USA
Se7en 8.4
43 Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller 1995, USA
Django Unchained 8.4
44 Django Unchained
Western 2012, USA
Green Book 8.4
45 Green Book
Drama 2018, USA
Avatar 8.4
46 Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
City Lights 8.4
47 City Lights
Drama, Comedy 1931, USA
Alien 8.4
48 Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1979, USA / Great Britain
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
49 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
50 A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography 2001, USA
Raiders of the Lost Ark 8.4
51 Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action 1981, USA
Inside Out 2 8.4
52 Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
Shutter Island 8.4
53 Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2009, USA
The Prestige 8.4
54 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
The Departed 8.3
55 The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2006, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
56 How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
Die Hard 8.3
57 Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action 1988, USA
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
58 Catch Me If You Can
Comedy 2002, USA
Cast Away 8.3
59 Cast Away
Adventure, Drama 2000, USA
Titanic 8.3
60 Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure 1997, USA
Logan 8.3
61 Logan
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Aliens 8.3
62 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
Scarface 8.3
63 Scarface
Drama, Crime 1983, USA
Soul 8.3
64 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
65 The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western 1948, USA
X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
66 X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
67 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
Safety Last! 8.3
68 Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family 1923, USA
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
69 Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Drama 1939, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
70 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Modern Times 8.3
71 Modern Times
Drama, Comedy 1936, USA
Iron Man 8.3
72 Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2008, USA
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
73 Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
74 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8.3
75 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
The Thin Man 8.3
76 The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1934, USA
Joker 8.3
77 Joker
Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Gone with the Wind 8.3
78 Gone with the Wind
War, Romantic 1939, USA
Shrek 8.3
79 Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy 2001, USA
The Gentlemen 8.3
80 The Gentlemen
Action, Crime 2020, USA
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
81 Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Spider-Man 8.3
82 Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2002, USA
Groundhog Day 8.3
83 Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
All Quiet on the Western Front 8.3
84 All Quiet on the Western Front
Drama, Action, War 1930, USA
The Avengers 8.3
85 The Avengers
Action 2012, USA
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
86 Top Gun: Maverick
Action 2022, USA
Casablanca 8.2
87 Casablanca
Drama, Romantic 1942, USA
Zootopia 8.2
88 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Rebecca 8.2
89 Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1940, USA
The Grapes of Wrath 8.2
90 The Grapes of Wrath
Drama 1940, USA
The Circus 8.2
91 The Circus
Comedy 1928, USA
Transformers One 8.2
92 Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
My Man Godfrey 8.2
93 My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1936, USA
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
94 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
95 Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Ratatouille 8.2
96 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Captains Courageous 8.2
97 Captains Courageous
Adventure, Drama, Family 1937, USA
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
98 One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Drama 1975, USA
The General 8.2
99 The General
Drama 1927, USA
Thor: Ragnarok 8.2
100 Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2017, USA
