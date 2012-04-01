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Poster of God Is the Bigger Elvis
7.0
Kinoafisha Films God Is the Bigger Elvis
7.0

God Is the Bigger Elvis

, 2011
God Is the Bigger Elvis
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of God Is the Bigger Elvis
7.0

Cast

Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley
Clips from 'Loving You' and 'King Creole'
Dolores Hart
Self
Don Robinson
Self - Former Fiancé & Lifelong Friend of Dolores Hart
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Self
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Self
Director Rebecca Cammisa
Composer James Lavino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 37 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 28 February 2013
World premiere 1 April 2012
Release date
1 April 2012 Romania 15
1 April 2012 USA
Production Documentress Films
Also known as
God Is the Bigger Elvis, Bóg to większy Elvis, Gott ist größer als Elvis, Isten a nagyobb Elvis, Stareţa, Бог - это большой Элвис, 上帝勝貓王

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Dolores Hart I often wonder why the Lord gave me such opportunity to audition for Elvis. There were so many of us in line that day and I just can't believe I got the part.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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