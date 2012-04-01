I often wonder why the Lord gave me such opportunity to audition for Elvis. There were so many of us in line that day and I just can't believe I got the part.

Dolores Hart I often wonder why the Lord gave me such opportunity to audition for Elvis. There were so many of us in line that day and I just can't believe I got the part.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.