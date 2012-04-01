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God Is the Bigger Elvis
7.0
God Is the Bigger Elvis
, 2011
God Is the Bigger Elvis
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
7.0
Cast
Elvis Presley
Clips from 'Loving You' and 'King Creole'
Dolores Hart
Self
Don Robinson
Self - Former Fiancé & Lifelong Friend of Dolores Hart
Marlon Brando
Self
Marlon Brando
Self
Director
Rebecca Cammisa
Composer
James Lavino
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
37 minutes
Production year
2011
Online premiere
28 February 2013
World premiere
1 April 2012
Release date
1 April 2012
Romania
15
1 April 2012
USA
Production
Documentress Films
Also known as
God Is the Bigger Elvis, Bóg to większy Elvis, Gott ist größer als Elvis, Isten a nagyobb Elvis, Stareţa, Бог - это большой Элвис, 上帝勝貓王
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Dolores Hart
I often wonder why the Lord gave me such opportunity to audition for Elvis. There were so many of us in line that day and I just can't believe I got the part.
Showtimes
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