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Lee Marvin
Lee Marvin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Marvin
Lee Marvin
Lee Marvin
Date of Birth
19 February 1924
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
29 August 1987
Occupation
Actor
Height
185 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Big Heat
(1953)
7.7
The Dirty Dozen
(1967)
7.7
The Caine Mutiny
(1954)
Filmography
7.1
Becoming Mike Nichols
Becoming Mike Nichols
Documentary
2016, USA
7.1
The Big Red One
The Big Red One
Drama, War
1980, USA
5.3
Klansman
The Klansman
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1974, USA
5.4
Pocket Money
Pocket Money
Comedy, Western
1972, USA
6.9
Paint Your Wagon
Paint Your Wagon
Western, Comedy, Musical
1969, USA
7.7
The Dirty Dozen
The Dirty Dozen
Action, Adventure, War
1967, USA
7.3
Point Blank
Point Blank
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1967, USA
Tickets
7.3
The Professionals
The Professionals
Action, Adventure, Western
1966, USA
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