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Lee Marvin
Lee Marvin Lee Marvin
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Marvin

Lee Marvin

Lee Marvin

Date of Birth
19 February 1924
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
29 August 1987
Occupation
Actor
Height
185 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Big Heat 7.9
The Big Heat (1953)
The Dirty Dozen 7.7
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
The Caine Mutiny 7.7
The Caine Mutiny (1954)

Filmography

Becoming Mike Nichols 7.1
Becoming Mike Nichols Becoming Mike Nichols
Documentary 2016, USA
The Big Red One 7.1
The Big Red One The Big Red One
Drama, War 1980, USA
Klansman 5.3
Klansman The Klansman
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1974, USA
Pocket Money 5.4
Pocket Money Pocket Money
Comedy, Western 1972, USA
Paint Your Wagon 6.9
Paint Your Wagon Paint Your Wagon
Western, Comedy, Musical 1969, USA
The Dirty Dozen 7.7
The Dirty Dozen The Dirty Dozen
Action, Adventure, War 1967, USA
Point Blank 7.3
Point Blank Point Blank
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1967, USA
Tickets
The Professionals 7.3
The Professionals The Professionals
Action, Adventure, Western 1966, USA
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