Melina Mercouri

Date of Birth
18 October 1920
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 March 1994
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Marbles
(2025)
7.3
Never on Sunday
(1960)
6.9
Topkapi
(1964)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
1975
1964
1960
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
8.3
The Marbles
The Marbles
Documentary
2025, Greece
4.6
Once Is Not Enough
Once Is Not Enough
Romantic, Drama
1975, USA
6.9
Topkapi
Topkapi
Thriller, Comedy, Crime, Adventure
1964, USA
7.3
Never on Sunday
Pote tin Kyriaki
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1960, Greece
