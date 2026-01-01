Melina Mercouri

Menu
Date of Birth
18 October 1920
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 March 1994
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Marbles (2025)
Never on Sunday (1960)
Topkapi (1964)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Marbles The Marbles
Documentary 2025, Greece
Once Is Not Enough Once Is Not Enough
Romantic, Drama 1975, USA
Topkapi Topkapi
Thriller, Comedy, Crime, Adventure 1964, USA
Never on Sunday Pote tin Kyriaki
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1960, Greece
