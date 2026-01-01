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Mary Ure
Mary Ure
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Ure
Mary Ure
Mary Ure
Date of Birth
18 February 1933
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
3 April 1975
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Where Eagles Dare
(1968)
7.1
Sons and Lovers
(1960)
7.0
Look Back in Anger
(1959)
Filmography
8
Where Eagles Dare
Where Eagles Dare
Adventure, War, Action
1968, USA / Great Britain
7.1
Sons and Lovers
Sons and Lovers
Drama
1960, Great Britain
7
Look Back in Anger
Look Back in Anger
Drama
1959, Great Britain
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