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Mary Ure Mary Ure
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Ure

Mary Ure

Mary Ure

Date of Birth
18 February 1933
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
3 April 1975
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Where Eagles Dare 8.0
Where Eagles Dare (1968)
Sons and Lovers 7.1
Sons and Lovers (1960)
Look Back in Anger 7.0
Look Back in Anger (1959)

Filmography

Where Eagles Dare 8
Where Eagles Dare Where Eagles Dare
Adventure, War, Action 1968, USA / Great Britain
Sons and Lovers 7.1
Sons and Lovers Sons and Lovers
Drama 1960, Great Britain
Look Back in Anger 7
Look Back in Anger Look Back in Anger
Drama 1959, Great Britain
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