Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2025

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2025

Site USA
Date 2 March 2025
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Alex Coco
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Tim Bevan, Korali Farzha, Eric Fellner
Watch trailer
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe
Watch trailer
I'm Still Here 8.4
I'm Still Here Ainda Estou Aqui
Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira
Watch trailer
Nickel Boys 7.1
Nickel Boys
Joslyn Barnes, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
Watch trailer
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold, Fred Berger, Alex Heineman
Watch trailer
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Nick Gordon, Brady Corbet, D.J. Gugenheim, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison
Watch trailer
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Marc Platt
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Juliette Howell, Michael Jackman, Tessa Ross
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
Winner
All nominees
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
Anora
Winner
All nominees
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
Anora
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked
The Substance
Fernanda Torres
Fernanda Torres
I'm Still Here
Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Perez
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
Winner
All nominees
Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice
Yuriy Borisov
Yuriy Borisov
Anora
A Complete Unknown
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Emilia Perez
Winner
All nominees
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Conclave
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones
The Brutalist
Monica Barbaro
A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Wicked
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Sean Baker
Sean Baker
Anora
Winner
All nominees
Brady Corbet
Brady Corbet
The Brutalist
James Mangold
James Mangold
A Complete Unknown
Korali Farzha
The Substance
Jacques Audiard
Jacques Audiard
Emilia Perez
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Lol Crawley
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Jarin Blaschke
Watch trailer
Maria 6.4
Maria
Edward Lachman
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Paul Guilhaume
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Greig Fraser
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Paul Tazewell
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Gladiator 2 7.4
Gladiator 2
David Crossman, Janty Yates
Watch trailer
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
Arianne Phillips
Watch trailer
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Lisy Christl
Watch trailer
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Linda Muir
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Dávid Jancsó
Watch trailer
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Myron Kerstein
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Pierre Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Marilyne Scarselli
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Julia Floch-Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount
Watch trailer
A Different Man 6.8
A Different Man
Michael Marino, David Presto, Crystal Jurado
Watch trailer
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
John Powell, Stephen Schwartz
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers
Watch trailer
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard, Camille, Clément Ducol For "El Mal"
Winner
All nominees
Elton John: Never Too Late 6.8
Elton John: Never Too Late
Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt For "Never Too Late"
Sing Sing 7.7
Sing Sing
Adrian Quesada, Abraham Alexander For "Like a Bird"
Watch trailer
The Six Triple Eight 6.4
The Six Triple Eight
Diane Warren For "The Journey"
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol For "Mi Camino"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
Watch trailer
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
Watch trailer
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova
Watch trailer
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Cynthia Sleiter, Suzie Davies
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Better Man 7.2
Better Man
Peter Stubbs, Luke Millar, Keith Herft, David Clayton
Watch trailer
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Paul Corbould, Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk
Watch trailer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7.5
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz, Erik Winquist
Alien: Romulus 7.4
Alien: Romulus
Eric Barba, Shane Mahan, Nelson Sepulveda, Daniel Macarin
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Peter Straughan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Nicolas Livecchi, Léa Mysius
Nickel Boys 7.1
Nickel Boys
Joslyn Barnes, RaMell Ross
Watch trailer
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold, Jay Cocks
Watch trailer
Sing Sing 7.7
Sing Sing
Clint Bentley, Greg Kuidar, John Divine G Whitfield, Clarence Maclin
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
Flow 7.8
Flow
Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman, Matīss Kaža, Gints Zilbalodis
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
Watch trailer
Inside Out 2 8.4
Inside Out 2
Mark Nielsen, Kelsey Mann
Watch trailer
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film 7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
Watch trailer
Memoir of a Snail 8.1
Memoir of a Snail
Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress In the Shadow of the Cypress
Hossein Molayemi, Shirin Sohani
Winner
All nominees
Wander to Wonder Wander to Wonder
Stienette Bosklopper, Nina Gantz
Magic Candies Magic Candies
Daisuke Nishio, Takashi Washio
Yuck! Beurk !
Loïc Espuche, Juliette Marquet
Beautiful Men Beautiful Men
Brecht Van Elslande, Nicolas Keppens
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
No Other Land 8.6
No Other Land
Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Sugarcane
Kellen Quinn, Emily Kassie, Julian Brave NoiseCat
Porcelain War 7.4
Porcelain War
Paula DuPré Pesmen, Brendan Bellomo, Aniela Sidorska, Slava Leontyev
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat 8.2
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Johan Grimonprez, Rémi Grellety, Daan Milius
Black Box Diaries 7.8
Black Box Diaries
Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin, Shiori Ito
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Molly O'Brien, Lisa Remington
Winner
All nominees
Instruments of a Beating Heart Instruments of a Beating Heart
Eric Nyari, Ema Ryan Yamazaki
Incident Incident
Bill Morrison, Jamie Kalven
I am Ready, Warden I am Ready, Warden
Smriti Mundhra, Maya Gnyp
Death by Numbers Death by Numbers
Kim A. Snyder, Janique L. Robillard
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
I'm Still Here 8.4
I'm Still Here Ainda Estou Aqui
Brazil
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Girl with the Needle 7.2
The Girl with the Needle Pigen med nålen
Denmark
Watch trailer
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Germany
Watch trailer
Flow 7.8
Flow
Latvia
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
France
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
I'm Not a Robot Ik ben geen robot
Trent, Victoria Warmerdam
Winner
All nominees
The Last Ranger The Last Ranger
Darwin Shaw, Cindy Lee
A Lien A Lien
Sam Cutler-Kreutz, David Cutler-Kreutz
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent Covjek koji nije mogao sutjeti
Nebojsa Slijepcevic, Danijel Pek
Anuja Anuja
Suchitra Mattai, Adam J. Graves
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
September 5 6.8
September 5
Alex David, Tim Fehlbaum, Moritz Binder
Watch trailer
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
Watch trailer
A Real Pain 7.0
A Real Pain
Jesse Eisenberg
Watch trailer
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Sound
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
Ted Caplan, David Giammarco, Tod A. Maitland, Paul Massey, Donald Sylvester
Watch trailer
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title, John Marquis, Simon Hayes, Jack Dolman
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Aymeric Devoldère, Cyril Holtz, Erwan Kerzanet, Niels Barletta, Maxence Dussère
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Gary A. Rizzo, Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts
Watch trailer
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Michael G. Wilson
Winner
Barbara Broccoli
Winner
Michael G. Wilson
Winner
Barbara Broccoli
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Richard Curtis
Richard Curtis
Winner
Richard Curtis
Richard Curtis
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more