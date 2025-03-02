Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 2025
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2025
Site
USA
Date
2 March 2025
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
6.8
Anora
Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Alex Coco
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
The Substance
Tim Bevan, Korali Farzha, Eric Fellner
Watch trailer
8.7
Dune: Part Two
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe
Watch trailer
8.4
I'm Still Here
Ainda Estou Aqui
Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira
Watch trailer
7.1
Nickel Boys
Joslyn Barnes, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
Watch trailer
7.3
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold, Fred Berger, Alex Heineman
Watch trailer
7.7
The Brutalist
Nick Gordon, Brady Corbet, D.J. Gugenheim, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison
Watch trailer
7.8
Wicked
Marc Platt
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
7.6
Conclave
Juliette Howell, Michael Jackman, Tessa Ross
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
Winner
All nominees
Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave
Timothee Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Mikey Madison
Anora
Winner
All nominees
Mikey Madison
Anora
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked
The Substance
Fernanda Torres
I'm Still Here
Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Perez
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
Winner
All nominees
Guy Pearce
The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice
Yuriy Borisov
Anora
A Complete Unknown
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Zoe Saldana
Emilia Perez
Winner
All nominees
Isabella Rossellini
Conclave
Felicity Jones
The Brutalist
Monica Barbaro
A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande
Wicked
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Sean Baker
Anora
Winner
All nominees
Brady Corbet
The Brutalist
James Mangold
A Complete Unknown
Korali Farzha
The Substance
Jacques Audiard
Emilia Perez
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.7
The Brutalist
Lol Crawley
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
Nosferatu
Jarin Blaschke
Watch trailer
6.4
Maria
Edward Lachman
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Paul Guilhaume
8.7
Dune: Part Two
Greig Fraser
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.8
Wicked
Paul Tazewell
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Gladiator 2
David Crossman, Janty Yates
Watch trailer
7.3
A Complete Unknown
Arianne Phillips
Watch trailer
7.6
Conclave
Lisy Christl
Watch trailer
7.2
Nosferatu
Linda Muir
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
The Brutalist
Dávid Jancsó
Watch trailer
7.8
Wicked
Myron Kerstein
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling
7.6
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
7.0
The Substance
Pierre Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Marilyne Scarselli
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Julia Floch-Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier
7.8
Wicked
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount
Watch trailer
6.8
A Different Man
Michael Marino, David Presto, Crystal Jurado
Watch trailer
7.2
Nosferatu
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.7
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
Wicked
John Powell, Stephen Schwartz
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
8.8
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers
Watch trailer
7.6
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard, Camille, Clément Ducol
For "El Mal"
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Elton John: Never Too Late
Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt
For "Never Too Late"
7.7
Sing Sing
Adrian Quesada, Abraham Alexander
For "Like a Bird"
Watch trailer
6.4
The Six Triple Eight
Diane Warren
For "The Journey"
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
For "Mi Camino"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.8
Wicked
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.7
Dune: Part Two
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
Watch trailer
7.7
The Brutalist
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
Watch trailer
7.2
Nosferatu
Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova
Watch trailer
7.6
Conclave
Cynthia Sleiter, Suzie Davies
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.7
Dune: Part Two
Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
Better Man
Peter Stubbs, Luke Millar, Keith Herft, David Clayton
Watch trailer
7.8
Wicked
Paul Corbould, Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk
Watch trailer
7.5
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz, Erik Winquist
7.4
Alien: Romulus
Eric Barba, Shane Mahan, Nelson Sepulveda, Daniel Macarin
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.6
Conclave
Peter Straughan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Nicolas Livecchi, Léa Mysius
7.1
Nickel Boys
Joslyn Barnes, RaMell Ross
Watch trailer
7.3
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold, Jay Cocks
Watch trailer
7.7
Sing Sing
Clint Bentley, Greg Kuidar, John Divine G Whitfield, Clarence Maclin
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
7.8
Flow
Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman, Matīss Kaža, Gints Zilbalodis
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.8
The Wild Robot
Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
Watch trailer
8.4
Inside Out 2
Mark Nielsen, Kelsey Mann
Watch trailer
7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
Watch trailer
8.1
Memoir of a Snail
Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Hossein Molayemi, Shirin Sohani
Winner
All nominees
Wander to Wonder
Wander to Wonder
Stienette Bosklopper, Nina Gantz
Magic Candies
Magic Candies
Daisuke Nishio, Takashi Washio
Yuck!
Beurk !
Loïc Espuche, Juliette Marquet
Beautiful Men
Beautiful Men
Brecht Van Elslande, Nicolas Keppens
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
8.6
No Other Land
Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Sugarcane
Kellen Quinn, Emily Kassie, Julian Brave NoiseCat
7.4
Porcelain War
Paula DuPré Pesmen, Brendan Bellomo, Aniela Sidorska, Slava Leontyev
8.2
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Johan Grimonprez, Rémi Grellety, Daan Milius
7.8
Black Box Diaries
Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin, Shiori Ito
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Molly O'Brien, Lisa Remington
Winner
All nominees
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Eric Nyari, Ema Ryan Yamazaki
Incident
Incident
Bill Morrison, Jamie Kalven
I am Ready, Warden
I am Ready, Warden
Smriti Mundhra, Maya Gnyp
Death by Numbers
Death by Numbers
Kim A. Snyder, Janique L. Robillard
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
8.4
I'm Still Here
Ainda Estou Aqui
Brazil
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
The Girl with the Needle
Pigen med nålen
Denmark
Watch trailer
7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Germany
Watch trailer
7.8
Flow
Latvia
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
France
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
I'm Not a Robot
Ik ben geen robot
Trent, Victoria Warmerdam
Winner
All nominees
The Last Ranger
The Last Ranger
Darwin Shaw, Cindy Lee
A Lien
A Lien
Sam Cutler-Kreutz, David Cutler-Kreutz
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Covjek koji nije mogao sutjeti
Nebojsa Slijepcevic, Danijel Pek
Anuja
Anuja
Suchitra Mattai, Adam J. Graves
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.8
September 5
Alex David, Tim Fehlbaum, Moritz Binder
Watch trailer
7.7
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
Watch trailer
7.0
A Real Pain
Jesse Eisenberg
Watch trailer
7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.7
Dune: Part Two
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
A Complete Unknown
Ted Caplan, David Giammarco, Tod A. Maitland, Paul Massey, Donald Sylvester
Watch trailer
7.8
Wicked
Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title, John Marquis, Simon Hayes, Jack Dolman
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Aymeric Devoldère, Cyril Holtz, Erwan Kerzanet, Niels Barletta, Maxence Dussère
8.8
The Wild Robot
Gary A. Rizzo, Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Michael G. Wilson
Winner
Barbara Broccoli
Winner
Michael G. Wilson
Winner
Barbara Broccoli
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Richard Curtis
Winner
Richard Curtis
Winner
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Show all
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Other awards and film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree