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The Apartment. Trailer
The Apartment. Trailer
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Publication date: 29 November 2016
The Apartment
– A man tries to rise in his company by letting its executives use his apartment for trysts, but complications and a romance of his own ensue.
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8.0
The Apartment
Romantic, Drama, Comedy, 1960, USA
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