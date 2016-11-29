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The Apartment - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Apartment. Trailer

The Apartment. Trailer

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Publication date: 29 November 2016
The Apartment – A man tries to rise in his company by letting its executives use his apartment for trysts, but complications and a romance of his own ensue.
8.0 The Apartment
The Apartment Romantic, Drama, Comedy, 1960, USA
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