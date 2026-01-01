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Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel Michaela Coel
Kinoafisha Persons Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel

Date of Birth
1 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

I May Destroy You 7.7
I May Destroy You (2020)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
Chewing Gum 7.5
Chewing Gum (2015)

Filmography

Mother Mary 6.4
Mother Mary Mother Mary
Drama, Music 2026, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
The Christophers 6.7
The Christophers The Christophers
Crime, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Mr. & Mrs. Smith 6.7
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Drama, Action 2024, USA
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Watch trailer
I May Destroy You 7.7
I May Destroy You
Drama 2020, USA/Great Britain
Been So Long 5.4
Been So Long Been So Long
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2018, Great Britain
Chewing Gum 7.5
Chewing Gum
Comedy 2015, Great Britain
London Spy 7.4
London Spy
Drama, Crime, 2015, Great Britain
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