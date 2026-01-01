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Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
Date of Birth
1 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.7
I May Destroy You
(2020)
7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
(2022)
7.5
Chewing Gum
(2015)
Filmography
6.4
Mother Mary
Mother Mary
Drama, Music
2026, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Christophers
The Christophers
Crime, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Drama, Action
2024, USA
7.6
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
I May Destroy You
Drama
2020, USA/Great Britain
5.4
Been So Long
Been So Long
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2018, Great Britain
7.5
Chewing Gum
Comedy
2015, Great Britain
7.4
London Spy
Drama, Crime,
2015, Great Britain
Show more
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