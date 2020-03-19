Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Feel Good

Feel Good (2020 - …)

Feel Good 18+
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Feel Good" is an American tragicomedy series produced by the streaming service Netflix. The plot revolves around Canadian comedian Mae Martin, who is trying to build a career performing in London clubs. At the same time, the main character is also trying to navigate her relationship with her close friend George. Mae constantly has to defend George from the constant attacks of her friends and numerous relatives who constantly try to interfere in their lives. Additionally, Mae is desperately trying to overcome her alcohol and drug addictions, which take control of her every time she experiences intense stress.
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.2
10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Feel Good - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Feel Good - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
