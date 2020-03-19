"Feel Good" is an American tragicomedy series produced by the streaming service Netflix. The plot revolves around Canadian comedian Mae Martin, who is trying to build a career performing in London clubs. At the same time, the main character is also trying to navigate her relationship with her close friend George. Mae constantly has to defend George from the constant attacks of her friends and numerous relatives who constantly try to interfere in their lives. Additionally, Mae is desperately trying to overcome her alcohol and drug addictions, which take control of her every time she experiences intense stress.

