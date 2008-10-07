ProductionWalt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Also known as
Bolt, Bolt: Un perro fuera de serie, Volt, Вольт, American Dog, Blesk, Bolt - superkoira, Bolt - Un eroe a quattro zampe, Bolt en 3D, Bolt: Ein Hund für alle Fälle, Bolt: Pes pro každý případ, Bolt: Supercão, Bolt: Un perro fuera de serie 3D, Boltas, Boruto, Chú Chó Tia Chớp, Grom, Munja, Piorun, Supersuns Bulta, Välk, Volt, star malgré lui, Μπολτ, Гръм, Муња, बोल्ट, ボルト, 超級零零狗, 闪电狗, 雷霆戰狗, Bolt Ein Hund fuer alle Faelle, Tia Chớp, Բոլտ, Bolt 3D, Volt - Star malgré lui, Bolt - pes pro každý případ, 볼트
Mittens[about people]They pretend they're going to always be there for you, and then one day they pack up and move away and take their love with them, and leave their declawed cat to fend for herself! They leave her, wondering what she did wrong.
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.