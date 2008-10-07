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Poster of Bolt
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Bolt
7.5

Bolt

, 2008
Bolt
USA / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Bolt
7.5

Cast

John Travolta
John Travolta
Bolt
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Penny
Susie Essman
Susie Essman
Mittens
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Bruce Greenwood
Bruce Greenwood
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Leonid Barats
Leonid Barats
Kamil Larin
Kamil Larin
Rostislav Khait
Rostislav Khait
Aleksandr Demidov
Aleksandr Demidov
Mark Walton
Rhino
Director Kris Williams, Byron Howard
Writer Dan Fogelman, Kris Williams
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 22 January 2009
World premiere 7 October 2008
Release date
27 November 2008 Russia WDSSPR 12+
1 January 2009 Australia
27 November 2008 Belarus
11 February 2009 Belgium
1 January 2009 Brazil
21 November 2008 Canada
28 December 2008 China
19 February 2009 Czechia
6 February 2009 Denmark
13 February 2009 Finland
4 February 2009 France
22 January 2009 Germany
6 February 2009 Great Britain
22 January 2009 Hong Kong
29 January 2009 Hungary
6 February 2009 Ireland
28 November 2008 Italy
1 August 2009 Japan
27 November 2008 Kazakhstan
21 November 2008 Mexico
11 February 2009 Netherlands
1 January 2009 New Zealand PG
7 October 2008 Norway 6
11 December 2008 Portugal
4 December 2008 Singapore
19 February 2009 Slovakia
29 January 2009 Slovenia
31 December 2008 South Korea
5 December 2008 Spain
6 February 2009 Sweden
29 December 2008 Taiwan
26 December 2008 Turkey
21 November 2008 USA
27 November 2008 Ukraine
24 December 2008 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $309,979,994
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Also known as
Bolt, Bolt: Un perro fuera de serie, Volt, Вольт, American Dog, Blesk, Bolt - superkoira, Bolt - Un eroe a quattro zampe, Bolt en 3D, Bolt: Ein Hund für alle Fälle, Bolt: Pes pro každý případ, Bolt: Supercão, Bolt: Un perro fuera de serie 3D, Boltas, Boruto, Chú Chó Tia Chớp, Grom, Munja, Piorun, Supersuns Bulta, Välk, Volt, star malgré lui, Μπολτ, Гръм, Муња, बोल्ट, ボルト, 超級零零狗, 闪电狗, 雷霆戰狗, Bolt Ein Hund fuer alle Faelle, Tia Chớp, Բոլտ, Bolt 3D, Volt - Star malgré lui, Bolt - pes pro každý případ, 볼트

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 162 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  989 In the Animation genre  165 In the Comedy genre  212 In the Family genre  119 In films of USA  620 In films of 2008  20
Listen to the
soundtrack Bolt

Quotes

Mittens [about people] They pretend they're going to always be there for you, and then one day they pack up and move away and take their love with them, and leave their declawed cat to fend for herself! They leave her, wondering what she did wrong.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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