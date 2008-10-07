Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Bolt

They pretend they're going to always be there for you, and then one day they pack up and move away and take their love with them, and leave their declawed cat to fend for herself! They leave her, wondering what she did wrong.

Mittens [about people] They pretend they're going to always be there for you, and then one day they pack up and move away and take their love with them, and leave their declawed cat to fend for herself! They leave her, wondering what she did wrong.

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.