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Madeleine Stowe
Madeleine Stowe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Stowe
Madeleine Stowe
Madeleine Stowe
Date of Birth
18 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
Welcome to Derry
(2025)
8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
(1992)
7.8
Revenge
(2011)
Filmography
8.4
Welcome to Derry
Horror
2025, USA
7.8
Revenge
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2011, USA
6.6
The Christmas Hope
The Christmas Hope
Drama
2009, USA
5.8
Avenging Angelo
Avenging Angelo
Action, Crime, Comedy
2002, USA
7.2
We Were Soldiers
We Were Soldiers
War, Drama, History
2002, USA / Germany
6.2
Impostor
Impostor
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
6.6
The General's Daughter
The General's Daughter
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Crime, War
1999, Germany / USA
6.9
Playing by Heart
Playing by Heart
Comedy, Drama
1998, Great Britain / USA
Show more
News about Madeleine Stowe’s private life
What Happened Before 'It'? Welcome to 'Derry Tells' the Horror HBO’s Been Hiding
Fear Awakens in 'Welcome to Derry' Trailer: HBO Dives Into Pennywise’s Deadly Past
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