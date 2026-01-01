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Madeleine Stowe
Madeleine Stowe Madeleine Stowe
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Stowe

Madeleine Stowe

Madeleine Stowe

Date of Birth
18 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Welcome to Derry 8.4
Welcome to Derry (2025)
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
Revenge 7.8
Revenge (2011)

Filmography

Welcome to Derry 8.4
Welcome to Derry
Horror 2025, USA
Revenge 7.8
Revenge
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2011, USA
The Christmas Hope 6.6
The Christmas Hope The Christmas Hope
Drama 2009, USA
Avenging Angelo 5.8
Avenging Angelo Avenging Angelo
Action, Crime, Comedy 2002, USA
We Were Soldiers 7.2
We Were Soldiers We Were Soldiers
War, Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany
Impostor 6.2
Impostor Impostor
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
The General's Daughter 6.6
The General's Daughter The General's Daughter
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Crime, War 1999, Germany / USA
Playing by Heart 6.9
Playing by Heart Playing by Heart
Comedy, Drama 1998, Great Britain / USA
Show more
News about Madeleine Stowe’s private life
Bill Skarsgard
What Happened Before 'It'? Welcome to 'Derry Tells' the Horror HBO’s Been Hiding
Stills from the series 'IT: Welcome to Derry'
Fear Awakens in 'Welcome to Derry' Trailer: HBO Dives Into Pennywise’s Deadly Past
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