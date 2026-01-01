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Elizabeth McGovern 7 photos
Elizabeth McGovern Elizabeth McGovern
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern

Date of Birth
18 July 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Evanston, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Downton Abbey 8.6
Downton Abbey (2010)
Downton Abbey: A New Era 8.2
Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
Once Upon a Time in America 8.1
Once Upon a Time in America (1983)

Filmography

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order 6.3
Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order
Drama 2025, USA
Downton Abbey 3 7.6
Downton Abbey 3 Downton Abbey 3
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA
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Downton Abbey: A New Era 8.2
Downton Abbey: A New Era Downton Abbey: A New Era
Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
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War of the Worlds 6.6
War of the Worlds
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, France
The Commuter 7
The Commuter The Commuter
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
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The Wife 7.1
The Wife The Wife
Drama 2017, Sweden / USA
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Woman in Gold 7.3
Woman in Gold Woman in Gold
Drama 2015, USA / Great Britain
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Cheerful Weather for the Wedding 5.6
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding Cheerful Weather for the Wedding
Drama, Comedy 2011, USA
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News about Elizabeth McGovern’s private life
Samantha Bond, Douglas Reith, Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Penelope Wilton, Robert James Collier Michael Fox.
'Downton Abbey’s' Final Curtain: The Grand Finale Arrives September 2025

Photos

Элизабет МакГоверн Элизабет МакГоверн в юности Элизабет МакГоверн Элизабет МакГоверн Элизабет МакГоверн в детстве Элизабет МакГоверн в юности
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