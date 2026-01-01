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Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern
Date of Birth
18 July 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Evanston, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Downton Abbey
(2010)
8.2
Downton Abbey: A New Era
(2022)
8.1
Once Upon a Time in America
(1983)
Filmography
6.3
Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order
Drama
2025, USA
7.6
Downton Abbey 3
Downton Abbey 3
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Drama
2022, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
War of the Worlds
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, France
7
The Commuter
The Commuter
Action, Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Wife
The Wife
Drama
2017, Sweden / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Woman in Gold
Woman in Gold
Drama
2015, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding
Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Elizabeth McGovern’s private life
'Downton Abbey’s' Final Curtain: The Grand Finale Arrives September 2025
Photos
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