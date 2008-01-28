Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 8.3
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows In Treatment

In Treatment (2008 - …)

In Treatment 18+
Production year 2008
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 65 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"In Treatment" is an American drama series about a psychotherapist, his patients, and his own sessions with a doctor. Paul Weston is in his 50s and has a private psychotherapy practice. However, over time, he begins to doubt his professional abilities. To solve this problem, Paul turns to his former mentor, Dr. Gina Toll. As he tries to help his patients, the protagonist fails to notice that his own life is falling apart. It becomes difficult to determine who exactly needs more help at the moment.
Пациенты - russian teaser четвертого сезона
In Treatment  russian teaser четвертого сезона
Mia Wasikowska
Mia Wasikowska Sophie
Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan Dr. Adele Brouse
Embeth Davidtz
Embeth Davidtz Amy
Michelle Forbes Kate Weston
Blair Underwood Alex Prince
Dianne Wiest
Dianne Wiest Dr. Gina Toll
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
In Treatment - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 43 episodes
 
In Treatment - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 35 episodes
 
In Treatment - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 28 episodes
 
In Treatment - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
