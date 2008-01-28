"In Treatment" is an American drama series about a psychotherapist, his patients, and his own sessions with a doctor. Paul Weston is in his 50s and has a private psychotherapy practice. However, over time, he begins to doubt his professional abilities. To solve this problem, Paul turns to his former mentor, Dr. Gina Toll. As he tries to help his patients, the protagonist fails to notice that his own life is falling apart. It becomes difficult to determine who exactly needs more help at the moment.

