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Poster of Recount
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Recount
7.4

Recount

, 2008
Recount
USA / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Recount
7.4

Cast

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Ron Klain
Bob Balaban
Bob Balaban
Ben Ginsberg
Denis Leary
Denis Leary
Michael Whouley
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
David Boies
John Hurt
John Hurt
Warren Christopher
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Katherine Harris
Bruce McGill
Bruce McGill
Mac Stipanovich
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
James Baker
Bruce Altman
Bruce Altman
Mitchell Berger
Jayne Atkinson
Jayne Atkinson
Theresa LePore
Director Jay Roach
Writer Danny Strong
Composer Dave Grusin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 16 November 2008
World premiere 25 May 2008
Production HBO Films, Spring Creek Productions, Mirage Enterprises
Also known as
Recount, Recuento, Recomptage, Alegeri americane, Decydujący głos, El recuento, Erzählen, Omräkningen, Oyun, Raccontare, Recontagem, Recount - Florida zählt nach, Recount: The Story of the 2000 Presidential Election, Recount: Η καταμέτρηση, Sai shūkei, Tái Kiểm Phiếu, Újraszámlálás, Ülelugemine, Uudelleenlaskenta, Пересчет, ब्योरा, リカウント, 鹿死誰手, 鹿死谁手

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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