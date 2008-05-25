Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2008
Online premiere
16 November 2008
World premiere
25 May 2008
Production
HBO Films, Spring Creek Productions, Mirage Enterprises
Also known as
Recount, Recuento, Recomptage, Alegeri americane, Decydujący głos, El recuento, Erzählen, Omräkningen, Oyun, Raccontare, Recontagem, Recount - Florida zählt nach, Recount: The Story of the 2000 Presidential Election, Recount: Η καταμέτρηση, Sai shūkei, Tái Kiểm Phiếu, Újraszámlálás, Ülelugemine, Uudelleenlaskenta, Пересчет, ब्योरा, リカウント, 鹿死誰手, 鹿死谁手