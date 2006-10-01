Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Dexter poster
Dexter poster
Dexter poster
Dexter poster
Dexter poster
Ratings
8.9 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dexter

Dexter (2006 - 2013)

Dexter 18+
Production year 2006
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 80 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Dexter" is a multi-series crime drama produced by the cable channel Showtime. The series is based on the eponymous bestseller. The plot revolves around Dexter Morgan, a forensic expert who tries to control his inner urge to kill. In his childhood, he experienced a brutal tragedy that deeply affected his psyche. He was later adopted by a police officer who immediately sensed the "dark essence" within the boy. He then offered Dexter a specific code of conduct that would help him channel his murderous desires towards bad guys.
Декстер - teaser девятого сезона
Dexter  teaser девятого сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Aimee Garcia
Aimee Garcia Jamie Batista
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall Dexter Morgan
Jennifer Carpenter
Jennifer Carpenter Debra Morgan
Geoffrey Pearson Thomas Matthews
Julie Benz
Julie Benz Rita Bennett
Desmond Harrington
Desmond Harrington Joey Quinn
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works
Crime TV Series Crime TV Series
TV Series About Serial Killers and Maniacs TV Series About Serial Killers and Maniacs

Series rating

8.9
Rate 15 votes
8.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Dexter - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 12 episodes
 
Dexter - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 12 episodes
 
Dexter - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 12 episodes
 
Dexter - Season 4 Season 4
2009, 12 episodes
 
Dexter - Season 5 Season 5
2010, 12 episodes
 
Dexter - Season 6 Season 6
2011, 12 episodes
 
Dexter - Season 7 Season 7
2012, 12 episodes
 
Dexter - Season 8 Season 8
2013, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Dexter
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more