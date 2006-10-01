"Dexter" is a multi-series crime drama produced by the cable channel Showtime. The series is based on the eponymous bestseller. The plot revolves around Dexter Morgan, a forensic expert who tries to control his inner urge to kill. In his childhood, he experienced a brutal tragedy that deeply affected his psyche. He was later adopted by a police officer who immediately sensed the "dark essence" within the boy. He then offered Dexter a specific code of conduct that would help him channel his murderous desires towards bad guys.

