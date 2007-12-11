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Poster of The Great Debaters
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Great Debaters
7.5

The Great Debaters

, 2007
The Great Debaters
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Great Debaters
7.5

Cast

Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Melvin B. Tolson
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Dr. James Farmer Sr.
Nate Parker
Nate Parker
Henry Lowe
Jurnee Smollett
Jurnee Smollett
Samantha Booke
Denzel Whitaker
Denzel Whitaker
James Farmer Jr.
Jermaine Williams
Hamilton Burgess
Gina Ravera
Ruth Tolson
John Heard
John Heard
Sheriff Dozier
Kimberly Elise
Kimberly Elise
Pearl Farmer
Devyn Tyler
Helen Farmer
Trenton McClain Boyd
Ritchie Montgomery
Ritchie Montgomery
Director Denzel Washington
Writer Robert Eisele, Jeffrey Porro, Tony Scherman
Composer Peter Golub, James Newton Howard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 12 December 2022
World premiere 11 December 2007
Release date
25 January 2008 Brazil
25 December 2007 Canada
27 December 2007 Czechia
15 March 2008 Greece
9 January 2012 Portugal
6 May 2011 Romania
27 December 2007 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $30,271,556
Production Harpo Films, Marshall Production, Roth Films
Also known as
The Great Debaters, El Gran Debate, Veliki borci riječima, Debate Pela Liberdade, Érvek és életek, Klub dyskusyjny, La început a fost cuvântul, Le grand débat, Muhteşem Münazaracılar, Những Nhà Hùng Biện, O Grande Debate, O Grande Desafio, Puikūs debatininkai, Síla slova, Sjajni govornici, Suurepärased väitlejad, The Challenge, The Great Debaters - Die Macht der Worte, The Great Debaters - Il potere della parola, Veliki debatanti, Veliki govornici, Veliki razpravljalci, Большие спорщики, Великите дебатьори, Одлични говорници, グレート・ディベーター　栄光の教室, 激辯風雲, 伟大辩手, Les grands débatteurs

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack The Great Debaters

Quotes

James Farmer Jr. In Texas they lynch Negroes. My teammates and I saw a man strung up by his neck and set on fire. We drove through a lynch mob, pressed our faces against the floorboard. I looked at my teammates. I saw the fear in their eyes and, worse, the shame. What was this Negro's crime that he should be hung without trial in a dark forest filled with fog. Was he a thief? Was he a killer? Or just a Negro? Was he a sharecropper? A preacher? Were his children waiting up for him? And who are we to just lie there and do nothing. No matter what he did, the mob was the criminal. But the law did nothing. Just left us wondering, "Why?" My opponent says nothing that erodes the rule of law can be moral. But there is no rule of law in the Jim Crow south. Not when Negroes are denied housing. Turned away from schools, hospitals. And not when we are lynched. St Augustine said, "An unjust law in no law at all.' Which means I have a right, even a duty to resist. With violence or civil disobedience. You should pray I choose the latter.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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