Ratings
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.1
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Tudors

The Tudors (2007 - 2010)

The Tudors 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA/Ireland/Canada
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 53 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 33 hours 34 minutes

TV series description

"The Tudors" is a series about the public and private lives of the members of the famous dynasty who occupied the throne during one of the most complex and contradictory periods in English history. In 1518, the young ruler Henry VIII strives to become the most influential European monarch of his time. In addition to his foreign policy concerns, the king is preoccupied with combating the spread of emerging Protestantism and resolving the issue of a future heir due to his failed marriage with the Aragonese.
Cast Characters
Creator
Michael Hirst
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers King Henry VIII
Sarah Bolger
Sarah Bolger Princess Mary Tudor
Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O'Hara Henry Howard
Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill Charles Brandon
Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer Lady Anne Boleyn
Series rating

8.5
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
The Tudors - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 10 episodes
 
The Tudors - Season 2 Season 2
2008, 10 episodes
 
The Tudors - Season 3 Season 3
2009, 8 episodes
 
The Tudors - Season 4 Season 4
2010, 10 episodes
 
