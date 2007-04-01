"The Tudors" is a series about the public and private lives of the members of the famous dynasty who occupied the throne during one of the most complex and contradictory periods in English history. In 1518, the young ruler Henry VIII strives to become the most influential European monarch of his time. In addition to his foreign policy concerns, the king is preoccupied with combating the spread of emerging Protestantism and resolving the issue of a future heir due to his failed marriage with the Aragonese.

Expand