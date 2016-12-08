Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Elephant Man. Trailer
The Elephant Man. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 8 December 2016
The Elephant Man
– A Victorian surgeon rescues a heavily disfigured man who is mistreated while scraping a living as a side-show freak. Behind his monstrous facade, there is revealed a person of intelligence and sensitivity.
Expand
Share trailer
7.9
The Elephant Man
Drama, 1980, USA / Great Britain
00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
teaser
01:37
Finnik 2
trailer
02:16
Geroi anekdotov
trailer
01:58
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
trailer in russian
02:30
Four Letters of Love
trailer in russian
02:23
Gelya
trailer
02:24
I Know What You Did Last Summer
trailer in russian
02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale
trailer in russian
02:18
Together
trailer in russian
01:15
Levsha
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree