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7 photos
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
Date of Birth
8 February 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Newport, the United States of America
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
(2000)
8.2
Justified
(2010)
8.2
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
(2013)
Filmography
6.2
The Dink
The Dink
Comedy, Sport
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Book Club 2: The Next Chapter
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Musical
2021, USA
Watch trailer
8
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
2020, USA
6.8
Happiest Season
Happiest Season
Romantic, Comedy
2020, USA
5.8
Bless the Harts
Comedy, Family
2019, USA
5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
Show more
Photos
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