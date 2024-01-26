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Poster of The Sunshine Boys
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Sunshine Boys
7.1

The Sunshine Boys

, 1975
The Sunshine Boys
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Sunshine Boys
7.1

Synopsis

Lewis and Clark, aka The Sunshine Boys, were famous comedians during the vaudeville era, but off-stage they couldn't stand each other and haven't spoken in over 20 years of retirement. Willy Clark's nephew is the producer of a TV variety show that wants to feature a reunion of this classic duo. It is up to him to try to get the Sunshine Boys back together again.

Cast

Walter Matthau
Willy Clark
Machine Gun Kelly
Al Lewis
Richard Benjamin
Richard Benjamin
Ben Clark
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Mechanic
Howard Hesseman
Howard Hesseman
Mr. Walsh - Commercial Director
Ron Rifkin
T.V. Floor Manager
Jennifer Lee
Fritz Feld
Fritz Feld
Jack Bernardi
Sid Gould
Steve Allen
Phyllis Diller
Director Herbert Ross
Writer Neil Simon
Composer Irwin Fisch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 6 November 1975
Release date
23 April 1976 Germany 12
8 January 1976 Great Britain PG
27 February 1976 Ireland PG
15 April 1976 Netherlands AL
6 November 1975 USA PG
Budget $3,500,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Sunshine Boys, La pareja chiflada, Ennemis comme avant, Sunshine Boys, A napsugár fiúk, Aurinkoiset pojat, Băieții strălucirii soarelui, Die Sunny-Boys, I ragazzi irresistibili, La pareja despareja, Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys, Pesarane Aftab, Promienni chłopcy, Słoneczni chłopcy, Uma Dupla Desajustada, Uma Parelha de Chatos, Večiti momci, Yıldızlar Söndükten Sonra, Zlatni dečaci, Οι γκρινιάρηδες, Веселі хлопці, Веселые ребята, Слънчевите момчета, サンシャイン・ボーイズ

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 January 2024

Quotes

Ben Clark I'm getting chest pains. You give me chest pains!
Willy Clark It's my fault you get excited?
Ben Clark Yes! I only get chest pains on Wednesdays!
Willy Clark So come Tuesdays.
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