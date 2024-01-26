So come Tuesdays.

Willy Clark So come Tuesdays.

Yes! I only get chest pains on Wednesdays!

Ben Clark Yes! I only get chest pains on Wednesdays!

It's my fault you get excited?

Willy Clark It's my fault you get excited?

I'm getting chest pains. You give me chest pains!

Ben Clark I'm getting chest pains. You give me chest pains!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.