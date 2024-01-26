Lewis and Clark, aka The Sunshine Boys, were famous comedians during the vaudeville era, but off-stage they couldn't stand each other and haven't spoken in over 20 years of retirement. Willy Clark's nephew is the producer of a TV variety show that wants to feature a reunion of this classic duo. It is up to him to try to get the Sunshine Boys back together again.
The Sunshine Boys, La pareja chiflada, Ennemis comme avant, Sunshine Boys, A napsugár fiúk, Aurinkoiset pojat, Băieții strălucirii soarelui, Die Sunny-Boys, I ragazzi irresistibili, La pareja despareja, Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys, Pesarane Aftab, Promienni chłopcy, Słoneczni chłopcy, Uma Dupla Desajustada, Uma Parelha de Chatos, Večiti momci, Yıldızlar Söndükten Sonra, Zlatni dečaci, Οι γκρινιάρηδες, Веселі хлопці, Веселые ребята, Слънчевите момчета, サンシャイン・ボーイズ