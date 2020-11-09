Menu
Poster of The Wind and the Lion
7.1 IMDb Rating: 6.8
The Wind and the Lion

The Wind and the Lion

The Wind and the Lion 18+
Synopsis

In early 20th century Morocco, a Sharif kidnaps an American woman and her children, forcing President Theodore Roosevelt to send in forces to conduct a rescue mission.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1975
Online premiere 9 November 2020
World premiere 22 May 1975
Release date
22 May 1975 Russia 16+
1 January 1976 Brazil
17 December 1975 France
9 January 1976 Germany
12 September 1975 Ireland 18
23 December 1975 Italy
24 April 1976 Japan PG12
22 May 1975 Kazakhstan
22 May 1975 Netherlands 14
2 January 1976 Portugal
15 August 1976 South Korea
26 December 1975 Sweden
22 May 1975 USA
22 May 1975 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $4,000,000
Production Columbia Pictures, Herb Jaffe, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Wind and the Lion, Der Wind und der Löwe, El viento y el león, Vinden och lejonet, Vinden og løven, A szél és az oroszlán, De wind en de leeuw, Il vento e il leone, John Milius' The Wind and the Lion, Le lion et le vent, O anemos kai to liontari, O Leão e o Vento, O Vento e o Leão, Rüzgârın sesi, The Wind & the Lion, Tuuli ja leijona, Vântul şi leul, Vejas ir liutas, Wiatr i lew, Wicher i lew, Ο άνεμος και το λιοντάρι, Το λιοντάρι της ερήμου, Ветер и лев, Вятърът и лъвът, 風とライオン
Director
John Milius
Cast
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Brian Keith
John Huston
Geoffrey Lewis
7.1
6.8 IMDb
Quotes
Raisuli To Theodore Roosevelt - you are like the Wind and I like the Lion. You form the Tempest. The sand stings my eyes and the Ground is parched. I roar in defiance but you do not hear. But between us there is a difference. I, like the lion, must remain in my place. While you like the wind will never know yours. - Mulay Hamid El Raisuli, Lord of the Riff, Sultan to the Berbers, Last of the Barbary Pirates.
