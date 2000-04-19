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Poster of The Widow of St. Pierre
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Widow of St. Pierre
7.1

The Widow of St. Pierre

, 2000
La veuve de Saint-Pierre
Canada, France / Drama, History, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Widow of St. Pierre
7.1

Synopsis

In 1850, on the isolated French island of Saint-Pierre, a murder shocks the natives. Two fishermen are arrested. One of them, Louis Ollivier, dies in custody. The other, Neel Auguste, is sentenced to death by the guillotine. The island is so small that it has neither a guillotine nor an executioner. While those are sent for Auguste is placed under the supervision of an army Captain.

Cast

Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Pauline (Madame La)
Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
Jean (The Captain)
Emir Kusturica
Emir Kusturica
Ariel Neel Auguste
Michel Duchaussoy
The Governor
Philippe Magnan
President Venot
Christian Charmetant
Supply and Secretariat Officer
Philippe du Janerand
Customs Officer
Maurice Chevit
The Governor's Father
Catherine Lascault
La Malvilain
Ghyslain Tremblay
Monsieur Chevassus
Director Patrice Leconte
Writer Claude Faraldo, Patrice Leconte
Composer Pascal Estève
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 3 August 2000
World premiere 19 April 2000
Release date
19 April 2000 Belgium 16
28 September 2000 Czechia U
19 April 2000 France
20 April 2000 Greece 16
21 January 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
8 September 2001 South Korea 18
21 October 2000 USA
MPAA R
Budget 100,000,000 FRF
Worldwide Gross $7,193,889
Production Cinémaginaire Inc., Epithète Films, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
La veuve de Saint-Pierre, A sziget foglya, A Viúva de Saint-Pierre, Änkan från Saint-Pierre, Condamnati la dragoste, Die Witwe von Saint-Pierre, El Amor Nunca Muere, Enken fra Saint-Pierre, Ha-Almana M'Saint Pierre, L'amore che non muore, La viuda de Saint-Pierre, O dimios tou Saint Pierre, Pasión de amor, Prekliatie ostrova St. Pierre, Prokletí ostrova Saint Pierre, Saint-Pierren murhenäytelmä, San Pjero salos našlė, The Widow of Saint-Pierre, The Widow of St. Pierre, Udovica iz Sen Pjera, Wdowa św. Piotra, Widow of St. Pierre, Η χήρα του Σαιν Πιερ, Ο δήμιος του Σαιν Πιερ, Вдова с острова Сен-Пьер, Вдовицата от остров Свети Петър, サン・ピエールの生命（いのち）, 圣皮埃尔的寡妇, 雪地裡的情人, Prokletí ostrova Saint-Pierre

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 9 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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