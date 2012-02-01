Menu
Poster of Modest Reception
1 poster
Modest Reception

Modest Reception

Paziraie sadeh 18+
Synopsis

An Iranian couple from the city drive around a remote mountainous region. They hand out bags of money to poor villagers in return for them carrying out unusual requests the couple make of them.
Modest Reception - trailer
Modest Reception  trailer
Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 1 February 2012
Release date
27 June 2013 Germany
2 January 2013 Iran
Production Hubert Bals Fund
Also known as
Paziraie sadeh, Modest Reception, Bez entuzjazmu, Kamtarona qabul, Modest Reception - Die Macht des Geldes, Sade İkram, Skromné pohostení, Sự Đón Nhận Khiêm Tốn, Простой прием, 受之有道
Director
Mani Haghighi
Mani Haghighi
Cast
Taraneh Alidoosti
Taraneh Alidoosti
Mani Haghighi
Mani Haghighi
Saber Abar
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Trailers
