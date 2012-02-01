Menu
Modest Reception
Paziraie sadeh
18+
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
An Iranian couple from the city drive around a remote mountainous region. They hand out bags of money to poor villagers in return for them carrying out unusual requests the couple make of them.
Modest Reception
trailer
trailer
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
1 February 2012
Release date
27 June 2013
Germany
2 January 2013
Iran
Production
Hubert Bals Fund
Also known as
Paziraie sadeh, Modest Reception, Bez entuzjazmu, Kamtarona qabul, Modest Reception - Die Macht des Geldes, Sade İkram, Skromné pohostení, Sự Đón Nhận Khiêm Tốn, Простой прием, 受之有道
Director
Mani Haghighi
Cast
Taraneh Alidoosti
Mani Haghighi
Saber Abar
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Modest Reception
6.2
Pig
(2018)
7.2
A Man of Integrity
(2017)
6.5
A Dragon Arrives!
(2016)
7.6
The Salesman
(2016)
Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
