Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
6.4
IMDb Rating: 6
2 posters
Young and Wild
Joven y alocada
18+
Romantic
Drama
Comedy
Synopsis
Daniela, raised in the bosom of a strict Evangelical family and recently unmasked as a fornicator by her shocked parents, struggles to find her own path to spiritual harmony.
Young and Wild
trailer with russian subtitles
trailer with russian subtitles
Country
Chile
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
2 March 2016
World premiere
21 January 2012
Release date
12 July 2012
Russia
A-One Films
12 July 2012
Belarus
29 March 2012
Chile
12 July 2012
Kazakhstan
7 March 2014
Spain
6 June 2012
USA
12 July 2012
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$212,624
Production
Fabula
Also known as
Joven y alocada, Young & Wild, Young and Wild, Jovem Aloucada, Joven & alocada, Nea kai treliara, Νέα και τρελιάρα, Дикая киска, 영 & 와일드, ダニエラ 17歳の本能
Director
Marialy Rivas
Cast
Alicia Rodríguez
María Gracia Omegna
Felipe Pinto
Hernán Lacalle
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Young and Wild
7.3
Gloria
(2013)
7.3
The Maid
(2009)
6.9
Eloïse's Lover
(2009)
6.7
The Crime of Father Amaro
(2002)
5.5
Dog Flesh
(2011)
Film rating
6.4
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Young and Wild
Trailer with russian subtitles
0
0
Young and Wild
Trailer без цензуры с русскими субтитрами
0
0
Stills
