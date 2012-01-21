Menu
Poster of Young and Wild
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6
Young and Wild

Young and Wild

Joven y alocada 18+
Synopsis

Daniela, raised in the bosom of a strict Evangelical family and recently unmasked as a fornicator by her shocked parents, struggles to find her own path to spiritual harmony.
Young and Wild - trailer with russian subtitles
Country Chile
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 2 March 2016
World premiere 21 January 2012
Release date
12 July 2012 Russia A-One Films
12 July 2012 Belarus
29 March 2012 Chile
12 July 2012 Kazakhstan
7 March 2014 Spain
6 June 2012 USA
12 July 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $212,624
Production Fabula
Also known as
Joven y alocada, Young & Wild, Young and Wild, Jovem Aloucada, Joven & alocada, Nea kai treliara, Νέα και τρελιάρα, Дикая киска, 영 & 와일드, ダニエラ 17歳の本能
Director
Marialy Rivas
Cast
Alicia Rodríguez
María Gracia Omegna
Felipe Pinto
Hernán Lacalle
Similar films for Young and Wild
Gloria 7.3
Gloria (2013)
The Maid 7.3
The Maid (2009)
Eloïse's Lover 6.9
Eloïse's Lover (2009)
The Crime of Father Amaro 6.7
The Crime of Father Amaro (2002)
Dog Flesh 5.5
Dog Flesh (2011)

6.4
Best Comedies 
Young and Wild - trailer with russian subtitles
Young and Wild - trailer без цензуры с русскими субтитрами
