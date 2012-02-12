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Comes a Bright Day
6.0
Comes a Bright Day
, 2011
Comes a Bright Day
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
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6.0
Comes a Bright Day
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
A romantic thriller set during the armed robbery of one of London's most exclusive jewelers.
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Cast
Craig Roberts
Imogen Poots
Kevin McKidd
Timothy Spall
Geoff Bell
Josef Altin
Director
Simon Aboud
Writer
Simon Aboud
Composer
Joel Cadbury
,
Melissa Parmenter
,
Paul Stoney
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
12 February 2012
Release date
12 February 2012
Russia
Каравелла-DDC
16+
12 February 2012
Germany
13 July 2012
Great Britain
12 February 2012
Kazakhstan
12 February 2012
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$1,142
Production
Ipso Facto Films, Cinema Six, Smudge Films
Also known as
Comes a Bright Day, Um Dia Brilhante, Кто получит бриллиант?, カムズ・ア・ブライト・デイ
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
6
IMDb
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Comes a Bright Day
Trailer
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Quotes
Charlie Morgan
[at gunpoint]
You can't kill me son, I'm already dead.
Showtimes
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