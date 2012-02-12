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Poster of Comes a Bright Day
6.0
Comes a Bright Day - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Comes a Bright Day
6.0

Comes a Bright Day

, 2011
Comes a Bright Day
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Comes a Bright Day
6.0
Comes a Bright Day - trailer
Comes a Bright Day  trailer

Synopsis

A romantic thriller set during the armed robbery of one of London's most exclusive jewelers.

Cast

Craig Roberts
Imogen Poots
Imogen Poots
Kevin McKidd
Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
Geoff Bell
Josef Altin
Josef Altin
Director Simon Aboud
Writer Simon Aboud
Composer Joel Cadbury, Melissa Parmenter, Paul Stoney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 12 February 2012
Release date
12 February 2012 Russia Каравелла-DDC 16+
12 February 2012 Germany
13 July 2012 Great Britain
12 February 2012 Kazakhstan
12 February 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,142
Production Ipso Facto Films, Cinema Six, Smudge Films
Also known as
Comes a Bright Day, Um Dia Brilhante, Кто получит бриллиант?, カムズ・ア・ブライト・デイ

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Comes a Bright Day - trailer
Comes a Bright Day Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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