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Leonor Watling
Leonor Watling Leonor Watling
Kinoafisha Persons Leonor Watling

Leonor Watling

Leonor Watling

Date of Birth
28 July 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

My Life Without Me 7.5
My Life Without Me (2003)
The Secret Life of Words 7.4
The Secret Life of Words (2005)
Talk to Her 7.3
Talk to Her (2002)

Filmography

Salvador
Salvador
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, Spain
La maleta La maleta
Comedy 2026, Spain
Chinas 6.9
Chinas Chinas
Drama 2023, Spain
Staring at Strangers 6.1
Staring at Strangers No mires a los ojos
Drama 2022, Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
The Vineyard 7
The Vineyard
Drama, Romantic 2021, Spain
Nasdrovia 6.2
Nasdrovia
Comedy, 2020, Spain
The Mallorca Files 6.6
The Mallorca Files
Drama, Crime 2019, Great Britain/Spain/France/Germany
Muse 5.9
Muse Muse
Thriller 2017, Spain
Watch trailer
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