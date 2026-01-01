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Leonor Watling
Leonor Watling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonor Watling
Leonor Watling
Leonor Watling
Date of Birth
28 July 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
My Life Without Me
(2003)
7.4
The Secret Life of Words
(2005)
7.3
Talk to Her
(2002)
Filmography
Salvador
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, Spain
La maleta
La maleta
Comedy
2026, Spain
6.9
Chinas
Chinas
Drama
2023, Spain
6.1
Staring at Strangers
No mires a los ojos
Drama
2022, Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
7
The Vineyard
Drama, Romantic
2021, Spain
6.2
Nasdrovia
Comedy,
2020, Spain
6.6
The Mallorca Files
Drama, Crime
2019, Great Britain/Spain/France/Germany
5.9
Muse
Muse
Thriller
2017, Spain
Watch trailer
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