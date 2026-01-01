Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Moritz Bleibtreu
Moritz Bleibtreu Moritz Bleibtreu
Kinoafisha Persons Moritz Bleibtreu

Moritz Bleibtreu

Moritz Bleibtreu

Date of Birth
13 August 1971 Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Munich, West Germany
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
Knockin' on Heaven's Door (1997)
The Baader Meinhof Complex 8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex (2009)
In July 7.8
In July (2000)

Filmography

Woodwalkers 2 6.2
Woodwalkers 2 Woodwalkers 2
Family, Fantasy 2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
Call My Agent Berlin 7
Call My Agent Berlin
Drama, Comedy 2025, Germany
Viktor Bringt's 6.4
Viktor Bringt's
Comedy 2024, Germany
Bonhoeffer 7
Bonhoeffer Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Everything's Fifty Fifty 6.4
Everything's Fifty Fifty Alles Fifty Fifty
Comedy 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Transatlantic 6.3
Transatlantic
Drama, War, 2023, Great Britain
Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil 3.6
Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil
Action, Comedy 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
Cortex 5.9
Cortex Cortex
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more