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Moritz Bleibtreu
Moritz Bleibtreu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moritz Bleibtreu
Moritz Bleibtreu
Moritz Bleibtreu
Date of Birth
13 August 1971
Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Munich, West Germany
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
(1997)
8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex
(2009)
7.8
In July
(2000)
Filmography
6.2
Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2
Family, Fantasy
2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
7
Call My Agent Berlin
Drama, Comedy
2025, Germany
6.4
Viktor Bringt's
Comedy
2024, Germany
7
Bonhoeffer
Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Everything's Fifty Fifty
Alles Fifty Fifty
Comedy
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Transatlantic
Drama, War,
2023, Great Britain
3.6
Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil
Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil
Action, Comedy
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
5.9
Cortex
Cortex
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
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