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Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega
Date of Birth
1 August 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Santander, Kingdom of Spain
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Open Your Eyes
(1997)
7.4
The Devil's Backbone
(2001)
7.2
La Sonata del Silencio
(2016)
Filmography
5.7
Parecido a un asesinato
Parecido a un asesinato
Crime, Horror, Detective
2025, Spain
6.7
Red Queen
Drama, Thriller
2024, Spain
5.6
Paris Paradis
Paradis Paris
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
2.5
In the Fire
In the Fire
Thriller
2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Inés del alma mía
Drama, Romantic, History,
2020, Spain/Chile
7
The Translators
Les traducteurs / The Translaters
Thriller
2020, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Hache
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, Spain
7.2
La Sonata del Silencio
Drama, History
2016, Spain
Show more
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