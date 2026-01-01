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Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega Eduardo Noriega
Kinoafisha Persons Eduardo Noriega

Eduardo Noriega

Eduardo Noriega

Date of Birth
1 August 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Santander, Kingdom of Spain
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Open Your Eyes 7.7
Open Your Eyes (1997)
The Devil's Backbone 7.4
The Devil's Backbone (2001)
La Sonata del Silencio 7.2
La Sonata del Silencio (2016)

Filmography

5.7
Parecido a un asesinato Parecido a un asesinato
Crime, Horror, Detective 2025, Spain
Red Queen 6.7
Red Queen
Drama, Thriller 2024, Spain
Paris Paradis 5.6
Paris Paradis Paradis Paris
Comedy 2024, France
Watch trailer
In the Fire 2.5
In the Fire In the Fire
Thriller 2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Inés del alma mía 6.9
Inés del alma mía
Drama, Romantic, History, 2020, Spain/Chile
The Translators 7
The Translators Les traducteurs / The Translaters
Thriller 2020, France
Watch trailer
Hache 6.4
Hache
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, Spain
La Sonata del Silencio 7.2
La Sonata del Silencio
Drama, History 2016, Spain
Show more
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