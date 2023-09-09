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Poster of One Life
8.2
One Life - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films One Life
8.2

One Life

, 2023
One Life
Great Britain / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of One Life
8.2
One Life - Dubbed trailer
One Life  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

British stockbroker Nicholas Winton visits Czechoslovakia in the 1930s and forms plans to assist in the rescue of Jewish children before the onset of World War II, in an operation that came to be known as the Kindertransport.

Cast

Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter
Babi Winton
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins
Nicky Winton
Romola Garai
Romola Garai
Doreen Warriner
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Grete Winton
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce
Johnny Flynn
Johnny Flynn
Young Nicky Winton
Samantha Spiro
Samantha Spiro
Marthe Keller
Alex Sharp
Alex Sharp
Trevor Chadwick
Samuel Finzi
Adrian Rawlins
Tim Steed
Bernard
Director James Howe
Writer Lucinda Coxon, Nick Drake, Barbara Winton
Composer Volker Bertelmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 December 2023
World premiere 9 September 2023
Release date
15 February 2024 Russia Экспонента
22 March 2024 Andorra
26 December 2023 Australia PG
15 February 2024 Azerbaijan
14 March 2024 Brazil
22 March 2024 Bulgaria
29 February 2024 Croatia
1 February 2024 Czechia
19 January 2024 Estonia
22 March 2024 Finland 12
21 February 2024 France TP
28 March 2024 Germany 12
1 January 2024 Great Britain 12A
18 January 2024 Greece
21 March 2024 Hong Kong I
15 March 2024 Iceland Unrated
1 January 2024 Ireland 12A
28 March 2024 Israel
21 December 2023 Italy T
21 June 2024 Japan G
15 February 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
15 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
2 February 2024 Latvia N12
12 January 2024 Lithuania
14 March 2024 Mexico C
22 March 2024 Moldova
4 January 2024 Netherlands 12
31 May 2024 Poland
28 March 2024 Portugal M/12
25 April 2024 Singapore PG
27 March 2024 Spain
12 April 2024 Sweden 11
15 February 2024 Tajikistan
29 February 2024 UAE TBC
15 March 2024 USA PG
23 May 2024 Ukraine
22 March 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $56,670,473
Production See-Saw Films, MBK Productions, BBC Film
Also known as
One Life, Lazos de vida, Los niños de Winton, Une vie, Одна жизнь, Bir Hayat, Egy élet, Jedan život, Jeden život, Jeden život: Príbeh Nicholasa Wintona, Jedno życie, Nefesh 'Akhat, Üks elu, Uma Vida Singular, Uma Vida: A História de Nicholas Winton, Viena dzīvība, Μια ζωή, Одне життя, 一生, 倖存者列車, 奇跡が繋いだ6000の命, 奇蹟列車, یک زندگی, ONE LIFE 奇跡が繋いだ6000の命

Film rating

8.2
Rate 51 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  160 In the Biography genre  11 In the Drama genre  68 In the History genre  5 In films of Great Britain  11 In films of 2023  7
Updated 13 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
One Life - Dubbed trailer
One Life Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Doreen Warriner I don't know what you're doing, but if you're doing what I think you're doing, I don't want to know.
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