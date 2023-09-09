British stockbroker Nicholas Winton visits Czechoslovakia in the 1930s and forms plans to assist in the rescue of Jewish children before the onset of World War II, in an operation that came to be known as the Kindertransport.
ProductionSee-Saw Films, MBK Productions, BBC Film
Also known as
One Life, Lazos de vida, Los niños de Winton, Une vie, Одна жизнь, Bir Hayat, Egy élet, Jedan život, Jeden život, Jeden život: Príbeh Nicholasa Wintona, Jedno życie, Nefesh 'Akhat, Üks elu, Uma Vida Singular, Uma Vida: A História de Nicholas Winton, Viena dzīvība, Μια ζωή, Одне життя, 一生, 倖存者列車, 奇跡が繋いだ6000の命, 奇蹟列車, یک زندگی, ONE LIFE 奇跡が繋いだ6000の命