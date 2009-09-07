The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant, Az utolsó kocsi: Egy General Motors telep bezárása, El último coche: adiós a la General Motors, Ostatni SUV zjeżdża z taśmy, Το τελευταίο φορτηγό: Το κλείσιμο ενός εργοστασίου της Τζένεραλ Μότορς, 最後一輛車：通用汽車工廠的關閉
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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