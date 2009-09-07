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Poster of The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant
6.9

The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant

, 2009
The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant
6.9

Synopsis

The inside story of the last days of a General Motors plant in Moraine, Ohio, as lived by the people who worked the line.

Cast

Popeye Hurst
Self
Kim Clay
Self
Kate Geiger
Self
Kathe Day
Self
Joyce Gilbert
Self
Louis Carter
Self
Darlene Henson
Self
Rick Stacy
Self
Kevin Claypool
Self
Dana Baker
Dana Baker
Director Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Writer Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Composer Tim Berger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 29 November 2012
World premiere 7 September 2009
Production Home Box Office (HBO)
Also known as
The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant, Az utolsó kocsi: Egy General Motors telep bezárása, El último coche: adiós a la General Motors, Ostatni SUV zjeżdża z taśmy, Το τελευταίο φορτηγό: Το κλείσιμο ενός εργοστασίου της Τζένεραλ Μότορς, 最後一輛車：通用汽車工廠的關閉

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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