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Poster of The New Land
8.0
Kinoafisha Films The New Land
8.0

The New Land

, 1972
Nybyggarna
Sweden / Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of The New Land
8.0

Synopsis

The life of an immigrant family from Sweden in the Minnesota's forests, during mid 19th century

Cast

Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Eddie Axberg
Pierre Lindstedt
Allan Edwall
Monica Zetterlund
Director Jan Troell
Writer Vilhelm Moberg, Bengt Forslund, Jan Troell
Composer Bengt Ernryd, Georg Oddner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 3 hours 24 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 1 January 1972
Release date
26 February 1972 Sweden
1 January 1972 USA
MPAA PG
Production Svensk Filmindustri (SF)
Also known as
Nybyggarna, The New Land, La nueva tierra, Nova zemlja, Nybyggerne, Das neue Land, De emigranten, Die Neubürger, La nuova terra, Le nouveau monde, Lumea Nouă, O Preço do Triunfo, Osadnicy, Raivaajat, Raivaajat 1, The Settlers, Új haza, Unto a Good Land, Нова земля, Поселенцы

Film rating

8.0
Rate 15 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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