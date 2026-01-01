Nybyggarna, The New Land, La nueva tierra, Nova zemlja, Nybyggerne, Das neue Land, De emigranten, Die Neubürger, La nuova terra, Le nouveau monde, Lumea Nouă, O Preço do Triunfo, Osadnicy, Raivaajat, Raivaajat 1, The Settlers, Új haza, Unto a Good Land, Нова земля, Поселенцы
Film rating
8.0
Rate15 votes
8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
KristinaI recognize it! Our apples are ripe. I'm home!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.