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Poster of The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
6.9

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean

, 1972
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
USA / Comedy, Western, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
6.9

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Roy Jenson
Gary Combs
Fred Brookfield
Bennie E. Dobbins
Richard Farnsworth
Richard Farnsworth
Director John Huston
Writer John Milius
Composer Maurice Jarre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1972
World premiere 6 December 1972
Release date
6 December 1972 Russia 12+
13 September 1973 France
1 December 2025 Italy
6 December 1972 Kazakhstan
18 December 1972 USA
6 December 1972 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Coleytown Productions, First Artists, National General Production Inc.
Also known as
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, El juez de la horca, El juez del patíbulo, Das war Roy Bean, Juge et hors-la-loi, Жизнь и времена судьи Роя Бина, Häng dem snabbt, I diki tou Roy Bean, Judge Roy Bean - Vestens blodige dommer, Kanunun bekçisi, L'uomo dai 7 capestri, L'uomo dai sette capestri, Law and order, O dikastis, O Juiz Roy Bean, Roi Bîn, Roy Bean, Roy Bean - Loven vest for Pecos, Roy Bean - O Homem da Lei!, Roy Bean - piru mieheksi, Roy Bean bíró élete és kora, Sędzia z Teksasu, Teisejo Rojaus Byno gyvenimas, The Hanging Judge, Viaţa şi vremurile judecătorului Roy Bean, Život a doba soudce Roye Beana, Život a doba sudcu Roya Beana, Животът и времената на съдията Рой Бийн, ロイ・ビーン, 奪命判官

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Judge Roy Bean [Bean apologizes to the marshals' wives] I understand you have taken exception to my calling you whores. I'm sorry. I apologize. I ask you to note that I did not call you callous-ass strumpets, fornicatresses, or low-born gutter sluts. But I did say "whores." No escaping that. And for that slip of the tongue, I apologize.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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