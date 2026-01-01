Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anthony Perkins
Anthony Perkins Anthony Perkins
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Perkins

Anthony Perkins

Anthony Perkins

Date of Birth
4 April 1932
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
12 September 1992
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Place of death
Hollywood, the United States of America
Height
187 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Psycho 8.0
Psycho (1960)
Murder on the Orient Express 7.3
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
The Trial 7.2
The Trial (1962)

Filmography

My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock 6.8
My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock
Documentary 2022, Great Britain
Psycho III 5.8
Psycho III Psycho III
Horror, Thriller, Detective 1986, USA
Psycho II 6.6
Psycho II Psycho II
Horror 1983, USA
The Black Hole 5.9
The Black Hole The Black Hole
Action, Sci-Fi 1979, USA
Lovin' Molly 5.5
Lovin' Molly Lovin' Molly
Drama, Romantic 1974, USA
Murder on the Orient Express 7.3
Murder on the Orient Express Murder on the Orient Express
Thriller, Crime, Detective 1974, Great Britain
WUSA 5.5
WUSA WUSA
Romantic, Drama 1970, USA
Catch-22 7.1
Catch-22 Catch-22
Drama, War, Comedy 1970, USA
Show more
News about Anthony Perkins’s private life
Global Look Press — stills from the movie 'American Psycho' (2000)
From De Niro to Hopkins: The Unforgettable Psychopaths Who Shaped Hollywood's Dark Legacy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more