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Anthony Perkins
Anthony Perkins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Perkins
Anthony Perkins
Anthony Perkins
Date of Birth
4 April 1932
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
12 September 1992
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Place of death
Hollywood, the United States of America
Height
187 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Psycho
(1960)
7.3
Murder on the Orient Express
(1974)
7.2
The Trial
(1962)
Filmography
6.8
My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock
My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock
Documentary
2022, Great Britain
5.8
Psycho III
Psycho III
Horror, Thriller, Detective
1986, USA
6.6
Psycho II
Psycho II
Horror
1983, USA
5.9
The Black Hole
The Black Hole
Action, Sci-Fi
1979, USA
5.5
Lovin' Molly
Lovin' Molly
Drama, Romantic
1974, USA
7.3
Murder on the Orient Express
Murder on the Orient Express
Thriller, Crime, Detective
1974, Great Britain
5.5
WUSA
WUSA
Romantic, Drama
1970, USA
7.1
Catch-22
Catch-22
Drama, War, Comedy
1970, USA
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News about Anthony Perkins’s private life
From De Niro to Hopkins: The Unforgettable Psychopaths Who Shaped Hollywood's Dark Legacy
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