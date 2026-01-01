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Anastasia
7.0
Anastasia
, 1956
Anastasia
USA / History, Drama / 18+
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7.0
Synopsis
An opportunistic Russian businessman tries to pass a mysterious impostor as the Grand Duchess Anastasia. But she is so convincing in her performance that even the biggest skeptics believe her.
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Cast
Ingrid Bergman
Anna Koreff
Yul Brynner
General Sergei Pavlovich Bounine
Akim Tamiroff
Boris Adreivich Chernov
Martita Hunt
Baroness Elena von Livenbaum
Helen Hayes
Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna
Felix Aylmer
Chamberlain
Sacha Pitoëff
Piotr Ivanovich Petrovin
Ivan Desny
Prince Paul von Haraldberg
Natalie Schafer
Irina Lissemskaia
Grégoire Gromoff
Stepan
Director
Anatole Litvak
Writer
Arthur Laurents
,
Marcelle Maurette
,
Guy Bolton
Composer
Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
1956
World premiere
13 December 1956
Release date
10 March 1957
Portugal
13 December 1956
USA
Budget
$3,520,000
Production
Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Anastasia, Anastasia, la princesa vagabunda, Anastasiya, Анастасия, Anastacia, a Princesa Esquecida, Anastásia, Anastasia: Çarın Kızı, Anastázia, Anastázie, Anastazja, Anasztázia, Die große Liebe der Anastasia, Αναστασία, Анастасія, 真假公主, 追想（1956）
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack
Anastasia
Stills
Quotes
Anastasia
The poor have only one advantage; they know when they are loved for themselves.
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