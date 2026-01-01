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Poster of Anastasia
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Anastasia
7.0

Anastasia

, 1956
Anastasia
USA / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Anastasia
7.0

Synopsis

An opportunistic Russian businessman tries to pass a mysterious impostor as the Grand Duchess Anastasia. But she is so convincing in her performance that even the biggest skeptics believe her.

Cast

Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Anna Koreff
Yul Brynner
Yul Brynner
General Sergei Pavlovich Bounine
Akim Tamiroff
Boris Adreivich Chernov
Martita Hunt
Baroness Elena von Livenbaum
Helen Hayes
Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna
Felix Aylmer
Chamberlain
Sacha Pitoëff
Piotr Ivanovich Petrovin
Ivan Desny
Prince Paul von Haraldberg
Natalie Schafer
Irina Lissemskaia
Grégoire Gromoff
Stepan
Director Anatole Litvak
Writer Arthur Laurents, Marcelle Maurette, Guy Bolton
Composer Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 13 December 1956
Release date
10 March 1957 Portugal
13 December 1956 USA
Budget $3,520,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Anastasia, Anastasia, la princesa vagabunda, Anastasiya, Анастасия, Anastacia, a Princesa Esquecida, Anastásia, Anastasia: Çarın Kızı, Anastázia, Anastázie, Anastazja, Anasztázia, Die große Liebe der Anastasia, Αναστασία, Анастасія, 真假公主, 追想（1956）

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Anastasia
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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