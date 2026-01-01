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Poster of Lust for Life
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Lust for Life
7.4

Lust for Life

, 1956
Lust for Life
USA / Drama, Biography / 18+
Poster of Lust for Life
7.4

Synopsis

The life of brilliant but tortured artist Vincent van Gogh.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Vincent Van Gogh
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Paul Gauguin
James Donald
Theo Van Gogh
Pamela Brown
Christine
Everett Sloane
Everett Sloane
Dr. Gachet
Niall MacGinnis
Roulin
Noel Purcell
Anton Mauve
Henry Daniell
Henry Daniell
Theodorus Van Gogh
Madge Kennedy
Anna Cornelia Van Gogh
Jill Bennett
Willemien
Director Vincente Minnelli, George Cukor
Writer Norman Corwin, Irving Stone
Composer Miklós Rózsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 19 August 1956
Release date
12 March 1957 Argentina
1 November 1956 Australia
30 November 1957 Canada
10 October 1957 Denmark
4 April 1957 Finland
23 January 1957 France
20 April 1957 Germany
8 March 1957 Great Britain
28 February 1963 Hungary
2 February 1957 Italy
16 January 1957 Mexico
10 May 1957 Netherlands
13 March 1957 Portugal
10 February 1961 Romania
31 October 1956 South Africa
11 January 1967 Spain
26 December 1956 Sweden
1 January 1958 Turkey
15 September 1956 USA
Budget $3,227,000
Worldwide Gross $426
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Lust for Life, La vie passionnée de Vincent van Gogh, Han som älskade livet, Het leven van Vincent van Gogh, Sed de vivir, Van Gogh, Vincent van Gogh - Ein Leben in Leidenschaft, A Nap szerelmese, A Vida Apaixonada de Van Gogh, Brama di vivere, El loco del pelo rojo, Filmen om Van Gogh, Hän rakasti elämää, Han som elsket livet, I zoi enos anthropou, Khát Sống, Ölmeyen insanlar, Pasiune pentru viaţă, Pasja życia, Sede de Viver, Sla po zivljenju, Smäd po živote, Van Gogh, la passió de viure, Van Gogh: sed de vivir, Žízeň po životě, Zudnja za zivotom, Η ζωή ενός ανθρώπου, Жажда жизни, Жажда за живот, 慾海浮生, 梵谷傳, 梵高传, 炎の人ゴッホ

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Paul Gauguin With all your talk of emotion, all I see when I look at your work is just that you paint too fast!
Vincent Van Gogh You look too fast!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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