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Film rating
7.4
Rate15 votes
7.3IMDb
Quotes
Paul GauguinWith all your talk of emotion, all I see when I look at your work is just that you paint too fast!
Vincent Van GoghYou look too fast!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.