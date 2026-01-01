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Poster of Written on the Wind
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Written on the Wind
7.4

Written on the Wind

, 1956
Written on the Wind
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Written on the Wind
7.4

Synopsis

Alcoholic playboy Kyle Hadley marries the woman secretly loved by his poor but hard-working best friend, who in turn is pursued by Kyle's nymphomaniac sister.

Cast

Rock Hudson
Mitch Wayne
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Lucy Moore Hadley
Robert Stack
Kyle Hadley
Dorothy Malone
Dorothy Malone
Marylee Hadley
Robert Keith
Jasper Hadley
Grant Williams
Biff Miley
Robert J. Wilke
Dan Willis
Edward Platt
Doctor Paul Cochrane
Harry Shannon
Hoak Wayne
John Larch
Roy Carter
Roy Glenn
William Schallert
Director Douglas Sirk
Writer George Zuckerman, Robert Wilder
Composer Frank Skinner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 7 December 1956
Release date
19 March 1957 Argentina
3 January 1957 Australia
8 February 1957 Austria
17 December 1957 Brazil
31 December 1956 Canada
26 June 1958 Denmark
17 November 1989 Finland
12 September 2012 France
28 December 1957 Germany
2 January 1998 Great Britain
24 January 1957 Hong Kong
9 January 1957 Italy
7 December 1956 Japan
25 January 1957 Netherlands
10 July 1999 New Zealand
14 December 1956 Philippines
19 March 1957 Portugal
20 February 1957 South Africa
15 January 1960 Spain
26 December 1956 Sweden
25 December 1956 USA
14 October 1957 Uruguay
Worldwide Gross $14,613
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Written on the Wind, In den Wind geschrieben, Écrit sur du vent, Escrito sobre el viento, Palabras al Viento, Aşk rüzgârları, Ca frunzele-n vânt, Come le foglie al vento, Dårskabens timer, Duistere driften, Ecrit dans le vent, Escrit en el vent, Escrito en el viento, Escrito no Vento, För alla vindar, For alle vinder, Geschreven in de wind, Palavras ao Vento, Pisane na wietrze, Psané ve větru, Scris pe vânt, Skrivet i vinden, Szélbe írva, Tuuleen kirjoitettu, Zapisano na vjetru, Zapisano u vetru, Zapisano v vetru, Γραμμένο στον άνεμο, Слова, написанные на ветру, 苦雨戀春風, 風と共に散る

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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