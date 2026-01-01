Written on the Wind, In den Wind geschrieben, Écrit sur du vent, Escrito sobre el viento, Palabras al Viento, Aşk rüzgârları, Ca frunzele-n vânt, Come le foglie al vento, Dårskabens timer, Duistere driften, Ecrit dans le vent, Escrit en el vent, Escrito en el viento, Escrito no Vento, För alla vindar, For alle vinder, Geschreven in de wind, Palavras ao Vento, Pisane na wietrze, Psané ve větru, Scris pe vânt, Skrivet i vinden, Szélbe írva, Tuuleen kirjoitettu, Zapisano na vjetru, Zapisano u vetru, Zapisano v vetru, Γραμμένο στον άνεμο, Слова, написанные на ветру, 苦雨戀春風, 風と共に散る
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.3IMDb
Quotes
Kyle HadleyYou're a filthy liar.
Marylee HadleyI'm filthy - period!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.