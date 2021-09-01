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Poster of The Brave One
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Brave One
6.6

The Brave One

, 1956
The Brave One
USA / Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of The Brave One
6.6

Synopsis

A young Mexican boy tirelessly tries to save his pet bull from death at the hands of a celebrated matador.

Cast

Michel Ray
Leonardo
Rodolfo Hoyos, Jr.
Rafael Rosillo
Elsa Cárdenas
Maria
Carlos Navarro
Don Alejandro Videgaray
Joi Lansing
Marion Randall
Jorge Trevino
Salvador
Fermín Rivera
The Bullfighter
Carlos Fernández
Manuel
Eduardo Alcaraz
Ticket seller
Rafael Alcayde
Señor Vargas
Director Irving Rapper
Writer Robert Rich, Harry S. Franklin, Merrill G. White, Dalton Trumbo
Composer Victor Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 26 October 1956
Release date
14 March 1957 Germany
23 November 1956 Japan
26 October 1956 USA
19 June 1961 USSR
Production Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A., King Brothers Productions
Also known as
The Brave One, El niño y el toro, Arenas Sangrentas, El bravo, Gitano - den obesegrade, Hiljainen sankari, Hjälte i det tysta, La più grande corrida, Les clameurs se sont tues, Matomenos stivos, Min bedste ven, Gitano, Mon ami Gitano, Nå skal vi leve, O atromitos, O Rapaz e o Touro, Roter Staub, Ο ατρόμητος, Храбрец, 黒い牡牛

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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