ProductionEstudios Churubusco Azteca S.A., King Brothers Productions
Also known as
The Brave One, El niño y el toro, Arenas Sangrentas, El bravo, Gitano - den obesegrade, Hiljainen sankari, Hjälte i det tysta, La più grande corrida, Les clameurs se sont tues, Matomenos stivos, Min bedste ven, Gitano, Mon ami Gitano, Nå skal vi leve, O atromitos, O Rapaz e o Touro, Roter Staub, Ο ατρόμητος, Храбрец, 黒い牡牛
Film rating
6.6
Rate11 votes
6.6IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
LeonardoWhy are you afraid of their paper? Why do you cringe before them like a dog?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.