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Poster of Umberto D.
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Umberto D.
8.1

Umberto D.

, 1952
Umberto D.
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Umberto D.
8.1

Cast

Carlo Battisti
Umberto Domenico Ferrari
Maria Pia Casilio
Maria
Lina Gennari
Antonia Belloni
Ileana Simova
La donna nella camera di Umberto
Elena Rea
La suora all' ospedale
Memmo Carotenuto
Il degente all' ospedale
Lamberto Maggiorani
Alberto Albani Barbieri
L'amico di Antonia
Pasquale Campagnola
Riccardo Ferri
Umberto Alivernini
Young Doctor
Director Vittorio De Sica
Writer Cesare Zavattini
Composer Alessandro Cicognini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 20 January 1952
Release date
21 March 1955 Denmark
14 January 1954 Hungary 16
20 January 1952 Italy
24 August 1953 Sweden Btl
6 September 1965 USSR
Worldwide Gross $72,433
Production Dear Film, Rizzoli Film, Produzione Films Vittorio De Sica
Also known as
Umberto D., Умберто Д., Humberto D., A sorompók lezárulnak, Humberto D, Khốn Quẫn, O¸ti mou arnithikan oi anthropoi, Umbertas D., Umberto, Umberto D - elämän vanki, Umberto D - livets fånge, Umberto De, Ό¸τι μου αρνήθηκαν οι άνθρωποι, ウンベルト・D, 風燭淚, 风烛泪, امبرتو دی, 움베르토 D., 温别尔托D

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
8.1 IMDb

Quotes

Maria, la servetta What's the matter, Mr. Umberto?
Umberto Domenico Ferrari I'm tired.
Maria, la servetta Of her?
Umberto Domenico Ferrari it's a little of everything.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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