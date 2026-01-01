ProductionDear Film, Rizzoli Film, Produzione Films Vittorio De Sica
Also known as
Umberto D., Умберто Д., Humberto D., A sorompók lezárulnak, Humberto D, Khốn Quẫn, O¸ti mou arnithikan oi anthropoi, Umbertas D., Umberto, Umberto D - elämän vanki, Umberto D - livets fånge, Umberto De, Ό¸τι μου αρνήθηκαν οι άνθρωποι, ウンベルト・D, 風燭淚, 风烛泪, امبرتو دی, 움베르토 D., 温别尔托D
Film rating
8.1
Rate15 votes
8.1IMDb
Quotes
Maria, la servettaWhat's the matter, Mr. Umberto?
Umberto Domenico FerrariI'm tired.
Maria, la servettaOf her?
Umberto Domenico Ferrariit's a little of everything.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.