Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Avaze Gonjeshk-ha / The Song of Sparrows
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Avaze Gonjeshk-ha / The Song of Sparrows
7.9

Avaze Gonjeshk-ha / The Song of Sparrows

, 2008
Avaze Gonjeshk-ha / The Song of Sparrows
India / Family, Drama / 18+
Poster of Avaze Gonjeshk-ha / The Song of Sparrows
7.9

Cast

Maryam Akbari
Nargess
Kamran Dehghan
Abbas
Husseyn Aghazi
Reza Naji
Karim
Hamid Aghazi
Hossein
Shabnam Akhlaghi
Haneyeh
Neshat Nazari
Zarah
Hassan Rezaee
Ramezan
Ponya Salehi
Ponya
Zahra Mansouri
Director Majid Majidi
Writer Mehran Kashani, Majid Majidi
Composer Hossein Alizadeh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 October 2008
Release date
1 October 2008 Iran
6 February 2009 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $220,360
Production Majid Majidi Film Production (I) (II)
Also known as
Avaze gonjeshk-ha, The Song of Sparrows, A Canção dos Pardais, Das Lied der Sperlinge, Kai ta spourgitia tragoudoun, La canción de los gorriones, Le chant des moineaux, O Canto dos Pardais, Pesma vrabaca, Pieśń wróbli, Serçelerin Şarkısı, Spurvenes sang, Untitled Majid Majidi Project, Песента на врабците, Песня соловьев, Спів горобців, すずめの唄, 麻雀之歌, Avaze Gonjeshkha, آواز گنجشک ها, آواز گنجشک‌ها

Film rating

7.9
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more