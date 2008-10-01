Avaze gonjeshk-ha, The Song of Sparrows, A Canção dos Pardais, Das Lied der Sperlinge, Kai ta spourgitia tragoudoun, La canción de los gorriones, Le chant des moineaux, O Canto dos Pardais, Pesma vrabaca, Pieśń wróbli, Serçelerin Şarkısı, Spurvenes sang, Untitled Majid Majidi Project, Песента на врабците, Песня соловьев, Спів горобців, すずめの唄, 麻雀之歌, Avaze Gonjeshkha, آواز گنجشک ها, آواز گنجشکها
Film rating
7.9
Rate15 votes
7.9IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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