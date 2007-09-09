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Poster of Buddha Collapsed out of Shame
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Buddha Collapsed out of Shame
7.0

Buddha Collapsed out of Shame

, 2007
Buda as sharm foru rikht
Iran, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Buddha Collapsed out of Shame
7.0

Cast

Nikbakht Noruz
Baktay
Abbas Alijome
Abbas
Abdolali Hoseinali
Talib boy
Director Hana Makhmalbaf
Writer Marzieh Makhmalbaf
Composer Tolibhon Shakhidi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran / France
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 9 September 2007
Release date
20 February 2008 France
9 September 2007 Iran
Also known as
Buda as sharm foru rikht, Buddha Collapsed Out of Shame, Buda Caíu de Vergonha, Buda explotó de vergüenza, Buda explotó por vergüenza, Budda runął ze wstydu, Buddha elsüllyedt szégyenében, Buddha föll av skam, Buddha kollapset i ren skam, Buddha zerfiel vor Scham, E Buda Desabou de Vergonha, Le cahier, Sotto le rovine del Buddha, Utanç, Ο Βούδας λιποθύμησε από ντροπή, Будда рухнул от стыда, 子供の情景

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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