Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 12 February 2008
Release date
12 February 2008 Russia 18+
12 February 2008 Kazakhstan
12 February 2008 USA
12 February 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $324,217
Production Participant, Sony Pictures Classics
Also known as
Standard Operating Procedure, Iraq, Derechos Inhumanos, Operação Padrão, Parancsra tettük, Procediment normalitzat de treball, Procedimento Operacional Padrão, Procedimiento Estándar, S.O.P.: Standard Operating Procedure, Standard Operating Procedure - La verità dell'orrore, Standard Vorgehensweise, Untitled Errol Morris/Abu Ghraib Project, Zwykła procedura operacyjna, Стандартная процедура, スタンダード・オペレーティング・プロシージャー
Director
Errol Morris
Cast
Christopher Bradley
Sarah Denning
Josh Feinman
Jeff L. Green
Merry Grissom
Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Tim Dugan, civilian interrogator (as himself) You gotta consider yourself dead, and if you come back, you're just a lucky bastard, you know. But if you're there, and you consider yourself already dead, you can do all the shit you have to do. I wouldn't recommend a vacation to Iraq anytime soon.
Stills
