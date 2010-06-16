Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The toys are mistakenly delivered to a day-care center instead of the attic right before Andy leaves for college, and it's up to Woody to convince the other toys that they weren't abandoned and to return home.
Toy Story 3 - trailer in russian 2
Toy Story 3  trailer in russian 2
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 17 June 2010
World premiere 16 June 2010
Release date
17 June 2010 Russia WDSSPR 0+
17 June 2010 Argentina
24 June 2010 Australia
29 July 2010 Austria
17 June 2010 Belarus
28 July 2010 Belgium
18 June 2010 Brazil
18 June 2010 Bulgaria
18 June 2010 Canada
16 June 2010 China
18 June 2010 Colombia
17 June 2010 Czechia
26 August 2010 Denmark
16 July 2010 Estonia
27 August 2010 Finland
14 July 2010 France
17 September 2010 Georgia
29 July 2010 Germany
19 July 2010 Great Britain
24 June 2010 Greece
15 July 2010 Hong Kong
16 June 2010 Iceland
25 June 2010 India
18 June 2010 Indonesia
19 July 2010 Ireland
17 June 2010 Israel
7 July 2010 Italy
10 July 2010 Japan
18 June 2010 Kazakhstan
24 June 2010 Kuwait
9 July 2010 Lithuania
17 June 2010 Malaysia
18 June 2010 Mexico
23 June 2010 Netherlands
1 July 2010 New Zealand
27 August 2010 Norway
22 October 2010 Pakistan
17 June 2010 Peru
17 June 2010 Philippines
18 June 2010 Poland
29 July 2010 Portugal
18 June 2010 Romania
17 June 2010 Singapore
5 August 2010 South Korea
23 July 2010 Spain
27 August 2010 Sweden
29 July 2010 Switzerland
1 July 2010 Syrian Arab Republic
16 June 2010 Taiwan, Province of China
2 July 2010 Turkey
17 June 2010 USA
17 June 2010 Ukraine
18 June 2010 Uruguay
MPAA G
Budget $200,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,067,316,101
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
Also known as
Toy Story 3, История игрушек: Большой побег, Câu Chuyện Đồ Chơi 3, Dastan-e asbab bazi 3, Histoire de jouets 3, Lelulugu 3, O'yinchoqlar hikoyasi 3, Oyuncak Hikayesi 3, Oyuncaqların hekayəsi 3, Povestea jucăriilor 3, Priča o igračkama 3, Rotaļlietu stāsts 3D, Satamashoebis istoria 3, Svet igrač 3, Toi Sutôrî 3, Toy Story 3 - La grande fuga, Toy Story 3: An IMAX 3D Experience, Toy Story 3: Příběh hraček, Toy Story 3: Príbeh hračiek, Toy Story 3., Tzatzooa Shel Sippur 3, Žaislų istorija 3, Η ιστορία των παιχνιδιών 3, Играта на играчките 3, История игрушек 3, Історія іграшок 3, Ойыншықтар хикаясы 3, Прича о играчкама 3, 토이 스토리 3, トイ・ストーリー3, 反斗奇兵3, 玩具总动员3, 玩具總動員3
Director
John Lasseter
John Lasseter
Cast
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Tim Allen
Tim Allen
Don Rickles
Don Rickles
Jim Varney
John Ratzenberger
John Ratzenberger
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Toy Story 3
Toy Story 8.3
Toy Story (1995)
Finding Nemo 7.9
Finding Nemo (2003)
A Bug's Life 7.2
A Bug's Life (1998)
Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation 7.2
Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation (2011)
Toy Story 2 7.6
Toy Story 2 (1999)
Toy Story 4 7.6
Toy Story 4 (2019)
The Lion King 8.7
The Lion King (1994)
Klaus 8.3
Klaus (2019)
Inside Out 8.0
Inside Out (2015)
The Incredibles 7.9
The Incredibles (2004)
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8.3
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)
Coco 8.5
Coco (2017)
Cartoon in Collections
Best Pixar Cartoons Best Pixar Cartoons
Animated Films for Boys Animated Films for Boys
Animated Films for the Whole Family Animated Films for the Whole Family

Cartoon rating

8.1
Rate 68 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  221 In the Drama genre  98 In the Adventure genre  60 In the Comedy genre  43 In the Animation genre  41 In the Family genre  31 In films of USA  149
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
[last lines]
Woody So long... partner.
Film Trailers All trailers
Toy Story 3 - trailer in russian 2
Toy Story 3 Trailer in russian 2
Toy Story 3 - russian fragment 4
Toy Story 3 Russian fragment 4
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Toy Story 3
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more