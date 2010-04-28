Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Iron Man 2

Synopsis

With the world now aware of his identity as Iron Man, Tony Stark must contend with both his declining health and a vengeful mad man with ties to his father's legacy.
Iron Man 2 - trailer in russian 2
Iron Man 2  trailer in russian 2
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 28 April 2010
World premiere 28 April 2010
Release date
29 April 2010 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
29 April 2010 Australia
29 April 2010 Belarus
28 April 2010 Belgium 14
30 April 2010 Brazil
30 April 2010 Bulgaria
7 May 2010 Canada
29 April 2010 Czechia
29 April 2010 Denmark
30 April 2010 Estonia
5 May 2010 Finland
28 April 2010 France
5 May 2010 Germany
30 April 2010 Great Britain
29 April 2010 Greece
29 April 2010 Hong Kong
29 April 2010 Hungary
30 April 2010 Ireland 12A
29 April 2010 Israel
30 April 2010 Italy
29 April 2010 Kazakhstan
30 April 2010 Lithuania
30 April 2010 Mexico
28 April 2010 Netherlands
29 April 2010 New Zealand M
30 April 2010 Poland 12
29 April 2010 Portugal
28 April 2010 Romania 12
29 April 2010 Slovakia
29 April 2010 South Korea
30 April 2010 Spain
28 April 2010 Sweden
29 April 2010 Taiwan 保護級
7 May 2010 USA
29 April 2010 Ukraine
7 May 2010 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $200,000,000
Worldwide Gross $623,933,331
Production Paramount Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios
Also known as
Iron Man 2, Homem de Ferro 2, Rasputin, Aian Man 2, Demir Adam 2, Dzelzs vīrs 2, Geležinis žmogus 2, Iron 2 Man, Iron Man 2: The IMAX Experience, Iron Man II, Iron Man: Omul de oțel 2, Murphy's Law, Người Sắt 2, Raudmees 2, Rkinis katsi 2, Temir odam 2, The Adventures of Angus McDonald, Vasember 2, Železný Muž 2, Ο ατσαλένιος άνθρωπος 2, Ајрон Мен 2, Гвоздени Човек 2, Железният човек 2, Железный человек 2, Залізна людина 2, आयरन मैन २, アイアンマン2, 钢铁侠2, 鋼鐵人2, 鐵甲奇俠2
Director
Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau
Cast
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
Paul Bettany
Paul Bettany
Film Reviews

Weteran Mc 21 December 2025, 03:01
"Железный человек 2" - голливудский фантастический супергеройский боевик 2010 года от студии #Marvel и продолжение франшизы про гениального… Read more…
HamonChaves 2 April 2015, 12:51
Comon! Так ты, все-таки, посмотрел ЖЧ2, или все вышенаписаное, только твои предположения?
Блин, сижу решаю идти-не идти... Прям Гамлет какой-то!… Read more…
Goofs

(at around 1h 3 mins) When Nick Fury and Natalie Rushman are with Tony Stark and administer an injection intended to treat his blood poisoning, Nick Fury proffers a syringe he describes as containing "Lithium Dioxide". However, lithium ions carry a single positive charge while oxide ions bear a double negative charge. Consequently, lithium oxides consist of two lithium atoms per oxygen atom, not two oxygen atoms per lithium as the term "Lithium Dioxide" would suggest. Moreover, any lithium oxide would immediately decompose in an aqueous solution, such as the water-based medium required for injecting it into a person.

Quotes
[seeing Tony Stark, in partial Iron Man armor, sitting in a giant rooftop donut display]
Nick Fury Sir, I'm gonna have to ask you to exit the donut.
Iron Man 2 - trailer in russian 2
Iron Man 2 Trailer in russian 2
Iron Man 2 - trailer in russian
Iron Man 2 Trailer in russian
