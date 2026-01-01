Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Viva Zapata!
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Viva Zapata!
7.3

Viva Zapata!

, 1952
Viva Zapata!
USA / History, Western / 18+
Poster of Viva Zapata!
7.3

Synopsis

The story of Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata, who led a rebellion against the corrupt, oppressive dictatorship of president Porfirio Diaz in the early 20th century.

Cast

Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Zapata
Jean Peters
Josefa
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Eufemio
Joseph Wiseman
Fernando
Arnold Moss
Don Nacio
Alan Reed
Pancho Villa
Margo
Soldadera
Harold Gordon
Madero
Lou Gilbert
Pablo
Frank Silvera
Huerta
Director Elia Kazan
Writer John Steinbeck
Composer Alex North
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 7 February 1952
Release date
2 September 1952 Argentina
1 October 1952 Austria 12
29 February 1952 Canada
18 September 1952 France
22 August 1952 Germany
18 September 1952 Italy
11 December 1952 Japan
11 December 1952 Mexico
7 February 1952 USA
Budget $1,800,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A.
Also known as
Viva Zapata!, Viva Zapata, ¡Viva Zapata!, Zapata, Вива Сапата!, Beloved Tiger, Emiliano Zapata, Kakumeiji Sapata, The Life of Emiliano Zapata, The Tiger, Viva Zapata !, Viva Zapata!/Živio Zapata!, Viva, Zapata!, Zapata Muôn Năm, Zapata, the Little Tiger, Živeo Zapata, Βίβα Ζαπάτα, Вива, Сапата!, Віва Сапата!, 薩帕塔傳, 革命児サパタ

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Viva Zapata!

Quotes

Josefa I don't speak for myself now, but if anything happens to you, what would become of the people? What would they have left?
Emiliano Zapata Themselves.
Josefa And all the fighting and the deaths... what has really changed?
Emiliano Zapata They have really changed. That's how things really change - slowly - through people. They don't really need me anymore.
Josefa They have to be led.
Emiliano Zapata Yes, but by each other. A strong man makes a weal people. Strong people don't need a strong man.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Viva Zapata!

Braveheart
Braveheart War, Biography, Action, Drama
1995, USA
8.0
Spartacus
Spartacus Adventure, Drama, History
1960, USA
6.0
One-Eyed Jacks
One-Eyed Jacks Western
1961, USA
7.0
The Appaloosa
The Appaloosa Western
1966, USA
6.0
Partners in Crime
Partners in Crime Romantic
2017, Italy
5.0
Free Money
Free Money Crime, Comedy
1998, Canada
5.0
The Freshman
The Freshman Crime, Comedy
1990, USA
6.0
The Missouri Breaks
The Missouri Breaks Drama, Western
1976, USA
6.0
Burn!
Burn! Drama, Thriller
1969, France / Italy
7.0
Zorba the Greek
Zorba the Greek Drama
1964, USA / Great Britain / Greece
7.0
The Ugly American
The Ugly American Drama
1963, USA
6.0
Mutiny on the Bounty
Mutiny on the Bounty History, Romantic, Drama, Adventure
1962, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more