Josefa
I don't speak for myself now, but if anything happens to you, what would become of the people? What would they have left?
Emiliano Zapata
Themselves.
Josefa
And all the fighting and the deaths... what has really changed?
Emiliano Zapata
They have really changed. That's how things really change - slowly - through people. They don't really need me anymore.
Josefa
They have to be led.
Emiliano Zapata
Yes, but by each other. A strong man makes a weal people. Strong people don't need a strong man.