Josefa I don't speak for myself now, but if anything happens to you, what would become of the people? What would they have left?

Emiliano Zapata Themselves.

Josefa And all the fighting and the deaths... what has really changed?

Emiliano Zapata They have really changed. That's how things really change - slowly - through people. They don't really need me anymore.

Josefa They have to be led.