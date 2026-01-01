Menu
Moulin Rouge
Moulin rouge
18+
Biography
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
1952
World premiere
23 December 1952
Release date
1 January 1954
Austria
12
20 August 1953
Denmark
29 July 1953
Germany
12
12 September 1957
Hungary
16
31 August 1953
Sweden
15
23 December 1952
USA
Budget
$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,188
Production
Romulus Films, Moulin Productions Inc.
Also known as
Moulin Rouge, John Huston's Production Moulin Rouge, Мулен Руж, Ein Lied aus Paris, Kırmızı Değirmen, Målaren på Moulin Rouge, Moulin-Rouge, Mulen Ruž, Mulenrūža, Μουλέν Ρουζ, Мулен Руж/Mulen Ruž, 赤い風車
Director
John Huston
Cast
José Ferrer
Tutte Lemkow
Zhyulies Skuayr
Walter Crisham
Georges Lannes
Quotes
Jane Avril
Henri, my dear, we just heard you were dying. We simply had to say good-bye.
