7.4 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha Films Moulin Rouge

Moulin Rouge

Moulin rouge 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 23 December 1952
Release date
1 January 1954 Austria 12
20 August 1953 Denmark
29 July 1953 Germany 12
12 September 1957 Hungary 16
31 August 1953 Sweden 15
23 December 1952 USA
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $3,188
Production Romulus Films, Moulin Productions Inc.
Also known as
Moulin Rouge, John Huston's Production Moulin Rouge, Мулен Руж, Ein Lied aus Paris, Kırmızı Değirmen, Målaren på Moulin Rouge, Moulin-Rouge, Mulen Ruž, Mulenrūža, Μουλέν Ρουζ, Мулен Руж/Mulen Ruž, 赤い風車
Director
John Huston
Cast
José Ferrer
José Ferrer
Tutte Lemkow
Zhyulies Skuayr
Walter Crisham
Georges Lannes
Similar films for Moulin Rouge
The African Queen 7.8
The African Queen (1951)
The Night of the Iguana 7.6
The Night of the Iguana (1964)
Moulin Rouge! 7.4
Moulin Rouge! (2001)
Agent 38-24-36 5.9
Agent 38-24-36 (1964)
Room at the Top 6.8
Room at the Top (1959)
The Last Time I Saw Paris 5.9
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954)
Beat the Devil 6.4
Beat the Devil (1953)
Love Affair 7.4
Love Affair (1939)
The Dead 7.2
The Dead (1987)
A Farewell to Arms 5.9
A Farewell to Arms (1957)
Under the Volcano 6.9
Under the Volcano (1984)
Wild for Kicks 5.9
Wild for Kicks (1959)

7.4
