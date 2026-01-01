Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha Films Affair in Trinidad

Affair in Trinidad

Affair in Trinidad 18+
Synopsis

Nightclub singer and her brother-in-law try to find her husband's killer.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 29 July 1952
Release date
4 November 1952 Germany
29 July 1952 Sweden 15
29 July 1952 USA
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $47
Production The Beckworth Corporation
Also known as
Affair in Trinidad, L'affaire de Trinidad, Trinidad, Affäre in Trinidad, Afacere in Trinidad, Afera u Trinidadu, Affæren i Trinidad, Calypso, a Feiticeira, Danserinnen fra Trinidad, Girl from Amen Valley, Het geheim van Trinidad, La dama de Trinidad, Macera Kadını, Mia nyhta sto Trinidad, Przygoda na Trynidadzie, Romans w Trynidadzie, Su otro amor, Uma Viúva em Trinidad, Μια νύχτα στο Τρινιδάδ, Афера в Тринидад, Афера в Тринідаді, Афера на Тринидаде, 醜聞殺人事件
Director
Vincent Sherman
Cast
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Trinidad Band [singing] A chick-a-chick boom, a chick-a-chick boom / Announces you're in the room with the Trinidad Lady. / A chick-a-chick boom, a chick-a-chick boom / Your ticker goes boom-boom-boom for the Trinidad Lady.
Chris Emery [singing] It's only that I do what I love and love what I do / Can't help the mad desire that's deep inside of you. / You realize the fault isn't mine, you are to blame / You want what you can't have, and you're just the same.
