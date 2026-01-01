Menu
Poster of Pat and Mike
Kinoafisha Films Pat and Mike

Pat and Mike

Pat and Mike 18+
Synopsis

Pat is a women's sports sensation unless her fiancé is around. Her new shady manager Mike keeps them apart and develops feelings for her.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 6 June 1952
Release date
1 January 1953 Brazil
11 December 1952 Portugal
13 June 1952 USA
Worldwide Gross $11,884
Production Loew's
Also known as
Pat and Mike, La impetuosa, Mademoiselle Gagne-Tout, A Mulher Absoluta, Alle tiders jente, Alle tiders sportspige, Amor sekaantuu peliin, Feminint fenomen, Lui e lei, Pat en Mike, Pat és Mike, Pat i Mike, Pat şi Mike, Pat und Mike, Perseverenta, Πατ και Μάικ, Пат и Майк, Пэт и Майк, パットとマイク
Director
George Cukor
Cast
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Aldo Ray
William Ching
Sammy White
