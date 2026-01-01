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Poster of The Bad and the Beautiful
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Bad and the Beautiful
7.8

The Bad and the Beautiful

, 1952
The Bad and the Beautiful
USA / Romantic, Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Bad and the Beautiful
7.8

Synopsis

An unscrupulous movie producer uses an actress, a director and a writer to achieve success.

Cast

Lana Turner
Georgia Lorrison
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Jonathan
Walter Pidgeon
Harry Pebbel
Dick Powell
James Lee Bartlow
Barry Sullivan
Fred Amiel
Gloria Grahame
Rosemary
Gilbert Roland
'Gaucho'
Leo G. Carroll
Henry Whitfield
Vanessa Brown
Kay Amiel
Paul Stewart
Syd
Director Vincente Minnelli
Writer Charles Schnee, George Bradshaw
Composer David Raksin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 25 December 1952
Release date
4 August 1953 Argentina
27 February 1953 Australia
25 September 1953 Austria
26 June 1953 Belgium
9 February 1953 Brazil
15 November 1954 Denmark
12 February 1954 Finland
14 February 1990 France
1 September 1953 Germany
1 July 1954 Hong Kong
13 May 1953 Italy
17 June 1953 Japan
26 June 1953 Netherlands
12 November 1953 Portugal
8 October 1954 Spain
5 October 1953 Sweden
15 January 1953 USA
Budget $1,558,000
Worldwide Gross $2,048
Production Loew's
Also known as
The Bad and the Beautiful, Cautivos del mal, Stadt der Illusionen, Les ensorcelés, A rossz és a szép, A szörnyeteg és a szépség, Assim Estava Escrito, Blendende løgn, Brustna illusioner, Cativos do Mal, Cei răi şi cei frumoşi, Çıplak ruhlar, De betoverden, Grad iluzija, Halvad ja ilusad, I oraia kai to ktinos, Il bruto e la bella, Illusionernas stad, Illusionernes by, Klatergoud, Memorial to a Bad Man, Piękny i zły, Särkyneitten haaveitten kaupunki, Tribute to a Badman, Η ωραία και το κτήνος, Град илузија, Злые и красивые, Лошият и красивите, 悪人と美女, 恶与美, Çiplak ruhlar, Piekny i zly

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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