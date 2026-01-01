The Bad and the Beautiful, Cautivos del mal, Stadt der Illusionen, Les ensorcelés, A rossz és a szép, A szörnyeteg és a szépség, Assim Estava Escrito, Blendende løgn, Brustna illusioner, Cativos do Mal, Cei răi şi cei frumoşi, Çıplak ruhlar, De betoverden, Grad iluzija, Halvad ja ilusad, I oraia kai to ktinos, Il bruto e la bella, Illusionernas stad, Illusionernes by, Klatergoud, Memorial to a Bad Man, Piękny i zły, Särkyneitten haaveitten kaupunki, Tribute to a Badman, Η ωραία και το κτήνος, Град илузија, Злые и красивые, Лошият и красивите, 悪人と美女, 恶与美, Çiplak ruhlar, Piekny i zly
Film rating
7.8
Rate15 votes
7.7IMDb
Quotes
JonathanDon't worry. Some of the best movies are made by people working together who hate each other's guts.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.